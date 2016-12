#143622 בידי: Serggio עודכן: 00:59, 26/12/2016צפו: 9 חדש

למכירה

•16 in and 14 out including 2 mic inputs, 2 Hi-Z guitar inputs, two pairs of line inputs, Main and Line output pairs, ADAT optical, and more•Dedicated 7-segment LED Main-output meters and configurable meters for all other analog I/O•One-Touch Operation•24-bit converters; supports 44.1, 48, 88.2, 96, 176.4, 192 kHz recording•Bus Powered via FireWire•No AC adapter needed when you connect your computer to the FireWire port. Great for remote, battery-powered operation