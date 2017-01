#143950 בידי: djStako עודכן: 18:31, 27/01/2017צפו: 7 חדש

למכירה

The MOTU 2408 mkII is an interface for Mac and PC that has three banks of ADAT and TDIF digital in/out as well as eight analog ins and outs, and SPDIF in/out. The mkII version is different from the original in that the analog in/out has been upgraded to 24bit on balanced TRS connectors. The system requires a PCI card (not included) connected to a standard 19-inch single-space, rack mountable unit.