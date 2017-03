#144412 בידי: alexshur עודכן: 06:03, 17/03/2017צפו: 5 חדש

למכירה

Nuendo 7 leads innovation in every aspect of audio-to-picture work. Providing unique features for game audio production, TV and film post-production workflows, Nuendo 7 provides more dedicated capabilities for these industries than any other audio software, ranging from integration with game middleware over re-conforming through to automatic dialog recording (ADR).