#144690 בידי: raviv shay עודכן: 18:20, 16/04/2017צפו: 10 חדש

למכירה

Behringer collaborated with master speaker designer Keith R. Klawitter, founder of KRK, to design the Nekkst K10S subwoofer, and the result is incredibly punchy, powerful bass. Sporting a glass fiber 10" speaker and 180 watts of power, the Nekkst K10S will add serious thump to any studio monitor system. A variable lowpass filter and phase switch make it easy to dial in the exact response your room and system need.