לחיבור אודיו דיגיטלי נקי ואיכותיApogee Wyde Eye Cable AES/EBU XLRUse the Apogee Wyde Eye Cable for any digital device connection that supports AES/EBU or any analog device connection using balanced XLR connectors.Analog: Balanced 110 ohm Wyde Eye AD connection for 1 channel of balanced analog audio input. Wyde Eye is designed for digital audio and is excellent for analog signals, which are lower bandwidth, offering very low loss, even with low mic level signals.AES: Dual shielded and balanced 110 Ohm AES/EBU using Apogee's acclaimed Wyde Eye cable for connection of 2 channels of digital In/Out and clock signals.For use with Apogee's: AD-16X, Big Ben, DA-16X, Mini-DAC, Rosetta 200, & Rosetta 800.