ממיר היי אנד של דן לברימודולרי יש אפשרות להוסיף ערוצי המרה נוספים על היחידה הזאתThe "LavryBlue" Conversion System offers affordable high-end conversion and features. The LavryBlue system is suited for applications ranging from 2 channel recording and mastering to multitrack workstations, and surround sound applications. Versatile and flexible, the LavryBlue is field expandable as more tracks or capabilities are desired. This versatile system gives you 44.1, 48, 88.2 or 96 kHz sampling frequencies. This unit is configured with two AD converters and two DA converters.A/D cards allow the selection of various word lengths, analog or digital soft saturation and acoustic bit correction, dither and noise shaping. Other features include LED metering, reference meter bridge, peak detection and front panel gain control. Conversion may use internal crystals or externally lock to word clock or AES signal.The D/A is easy to use. It automatically detects and displays the input data rate. The user can optimize for minimum jitter by setting the D/A to CrystalLock for stereo, narrow lock for multitrack applications and wide lock for non standard frequencies.