ממיר היי אנד Dan Lavry Blue - 4496- 2 Channel A/D AND D/A

#144926 בידי: אודי קומראן עודכן: 10:43, 10/05/2017
ממיר היי אנד Dan Lavry Blue - 4496- 2 Channel A/D AND D/A
למכירה

ממיר היי אנד של דן לברי
מודולרי יש אפשרות להוסיף ערוצי המרה נוספים על היחידה הזאת
The "LavryBlue" Conversion System offers affordable high-end conversion and features. The LavryBlue system is suited for applications ranging from 2 channel recording and mastering to multitrack workstations, and surround sound applications. Versatile and flexible, the LavryBlue is field expandable as more tracks or capabilities are desired. This versatile system gives you 44.1, 48, 88.2 or 96 kHz sampling frequencies. This unit is configured with two AD converters and two DA converters.

A/D cards allow the selection of various word lengths, analog or digital soft saturation and acoustic bit correction, dither and noise shaping. Other features include LED metering, reference meter bridge, peak detection and front panel gain control. Conversion may use internal crystals or externally lock to word clock or AES signal.

The D/A is easy to use. It automatically detects and displays the input data rate. The user can optimize for minimum jitter by setting the D/A to CrystalLock for stereo, narrow lock for multitrack applications and wide lock for non standard frequencies.
מידע נוסף: [ קישור ]
מחיר: 6500 שח
מצב: מעולה

אופן תשלום מקובל: לא צוין

אזור בארץ:

איש קשר: אודי קומראן

טלפון: הקלק כאן לתצוגת הטלפון 0507-567-325    טל נוסף:

כתובת: , ת\"א

