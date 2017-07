#145582 בידי: ms jey עודכן: 18:10, 21/07/2017צפו: 4 חדש

למכירה

The Nord Drum 2 is a one of a kind drum synthesizer for drummers, percussionists and producers seeking unique and playable percussive sounds.With an extremely lively dynamic response, flexible connectivity and a broad sound palette ranging from classic synthetic drums to life-like tuned percussion and acoustic drums, the Nord Drum 2 is both an inspiring instrument and an infinite source of sounds.MAIN FEATURES6-channel Percussion SynthesizerSecond generation sound...