#145744 בידי: ms jey עודכן: 16:59, 09/08/2017צפו: 10 חדש

למכירה

The Classic FM Synth ReincarnatedThe DX7 defined the synth sound in the '80s. The Yamaha Reface DX mobile mini keyboard puts the iconic sound of a 4-operator FM synth right in your hands, along with a host of modern features like onboard multi-effects and straightforward editing. Manipulating parameters is a breeze, thanks to the Reface DX's multi-touch control surface, and storing your patches is just as easy. Whether you want classic electric pianos and bells or modern dubstep and EDM sounds,...