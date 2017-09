#145928 בידי: nowisreal עודכן: 12:59, 03/09/2017צפו: 10 חדש

למכירה

I'm selling my Roland XP-80 Keyboard w/ Anvil carrying case which I am the original owner. It has a 16 track built in recorder with a disk drive. It is also loaded with extra expansion sound cards. It is a 110v keyboard. It is 20 watts and I use a small converter which costs 50sh. It has been a great keyboard and I have made some very nice music with it. Time to move on. It has a couple problems which I would be happy to discuss if your interested.