#146011 בידי: avlevi עודכן: 13:02, 16/09/2017צפו: 9 חדש

למכירה

נא לשלוח smsPhonic MAX 250 Power Amplifier provides 80 Watts of power at 4 ohms (stereo) in a single rack space - ideal for smaller venues and for monitoring purposes. The MAX 250 features ground switches, and the option to choose between stereo or parallel operating modes. Input to the MAX 250 amp is achieved via an XLR and a phone jack, and output can be achieved through binding posts, making this amplifier ideal for real world application.מגבר PHONIC 2 x 80 W RM