#146216 בידי: maoztn עודכן: 10:46, 16/10/2017צפו: 13 חדש

למכירה

Rock solid German broadcasting gear from the 1970s.This is literally heavy iron - each transformer weighs 2.2 lbs (970grams).Full range, solid tone, with a beautiful shimmer in the top end.Good for ridiculously high levels of +20dB and beyond.These NFLÜ transformers were mainly used in state-owned broadcasting houses in high level audio lines interconnecting studios.The transformers measure flat within +/-0.3dB between 20Hz .. 20kHz...