#146621 בידי: GaryGo עודכן: 09:35, 05/12/2017צפו: 8 חדש

למכירה

למכירה Moog MoogerFooger MF-107 FreqBoxבמצב כחדש !!!The MF-107 FreqBox is different from other effects – the effected sound is not a processed version of your input signal, but the sound of the input signal modulating an internal oscillator.It contains a VCO with continuously variable waveshape, and the capacity to modulate that Oscillator.