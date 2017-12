#146629 בידי: cyclical עודכן: 14:38, 05/12/2017צפו: 6 חדש

למכירה

SPL Crimson USB audio interface, version 2 (which has significant improvements over the original version 1)Used gently for the past year and a half. In perfect working condition and excellent cosmetically. Selling sue to a system upgrade4analog inputs, 2 digital inputs. Amazing sound. Flexible monitoring options. Great interface..For info on this interface check out SPL's website:: .