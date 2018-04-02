הבזאר - הלוח של אקט מוסיקלי
מיקרופון קונדנסר לאולפן Charter Oak M900אין דירוג
#147172 בידי: budagov_music עודכן: 07:01, 02/04/2018
המחיר כולל מע"מ!!! כמו חדש - מתצוגה!!! מעולם לא היה בשימוש!!!
The CharterOak M900 is the only small diaphragm condenser microphone in the CharterOak line of high quality microphones for recording and broadcast.
After an extended period of development, CharterOak has met the challenge of creating a small diaphragm condenser with a reasonably flat frequency response, and the robust and musical sound for which all CharterOak microphones are known.
The M900 achieves all of these goals and more, as it features a two-step sensitivity switch (-10dB and -20dB) and a two position bass roll off at 150Hz (3dB per octave) and at 75 Hz (6dB per octave). Furthermore, each M900 head amplifier is shipped with our S-5 (cardioid), S-6 (hyper-cardioid), and S-7 (omni directional) capsules, all of which enhance the functionality and versatility of the microphone.
The M900 exhibits the same simplicity of design, rigid build quality and robust sound that is present in all CharterOak microphones and the M900 is backed with a lifetime guarantee and CharterOak's unequaled customer service, making it a welcome addition to any microphone collection.
מידע נוסף: [ קישור ]
מחיר: 1100
מצב: כמו חדש - מתצוגה
אופן תשלום מקובל: כרטיס אשראי/מזומן
אזור בארץ: תל אביב וגוש דן
איש קשר: רפאל
טלפון: הקלק כאן לתצוגת הטלפון 03-510-1128 טל נוסף: 0505347606
כתובת: שדרות יהודית 10 , תל אביב למפה
