המחיר כולל מע"מ!!! כמו חדש - מתצוגה!!! מעולם לא היה בשימוש!!!The CharterOak M900 is the only small diaphragm condenser microphone in the CharterOak line of high quality microphones for recording and broadcast.After an extended period of development, CharterOak has met the challenge of creating a small diaphragm condenser with a reasonably flat frequency response, and the robust and musical sound for which all CharterOak microphones are known.The M900 achieves all of these goals and more, as it features a two-step sensitivity switch (-10dB and -20dB) and a two position bass roll off at 150Hz (3dB per octave) and at 75 Hz (6dB per octave). Furthermore, each M900 head amplifier is shipped with our S-5 (cardioid), S-6 (hyper-cardioid), and S-7 (omni directional) capsules, all of which enhance the functionality and versatility of the microphone.The M900 exhibits the same simplicity of design, rigid build quality and robust sound that is present in all CharterOak microphones and the M900 is backed with a lifetime guarantee and CharterOak's unequaled customer service, making it a welcome addition to any microphone collection.