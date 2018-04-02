תפריט
Facebook
המגזין הישראלי לטכנולוגיות באודיו ומוסיקה Musical Act Magazine

הבזאר - הלוח של אקט מוסיקלי

2 מתעניינים במודעה זו כעת
::::: מידע ::::

מיקרופון קונדנסר לאולפן Charter Oak M900

star אין דירוג
#147172 בידי: budagov_musicעודכן: 07:01, 02/04/2018צפו: 258 חדש
מיקרופון קונדנסר לאולפן Charter Oak M900
הגדל תמונה

למכירה

המחיר כולל מע"מ!!! כמו חדש - מתצוגה!!! מעולם לא היה בשימוש!!!
The CharterOak M900 is the only small diaphragm condenser microphone in the CharterOak line of high quality microphones for recording and broadcast.

After an extended period of development, CharterOak has met the challenge of creating a small diaphragm condenser with a reasonably flat frequency response, and the robust and musical sound for which all CharterOak microphones are known.

The M900 achieves all of these goals and more, as it features a two-step sensitivity switch (-10dB and -20dB) and a two position bass roll off at 150Hz (3dB per octave) and at 75 Hz (6dB per octave). Furthermore, each M900 head amplifier is shipped with our S-5 (cardioid), S-6 (hyper-cardioid), and S-7 (omni directional) capsules, all of which enhance the functionality and versatility of the microphone.

The M900 exhibits the same simplicity of design, rigid build quality and robust sound that is present in all CharterOak microphones and the M900 is backed with a lifetime guarantee and CharterOak's unequaled customer service, making it a welcome addition to any microphone collection.
מידע נוסף: [ קישור ]
מחיר: 1100
מצב: כמו חדש - מתצוגה

פרטים

אופן תשלום מקובל: כרטיס אשראי/מזומן

אזור בארץ: תל אביב וגוש דן

קשר

איש קשר: רפאל

טלפון: הקלק כאן לתצוגת הטלפון 03-510-1128    טל נוסף: 0505347606

שלח מענה לבעל המודעה

כתובת: שדרות יהודית 10 , תל אביב למפה

קישור ישיר לעמוד זה
שלח לחבר סמן מודעה דווח בעיה
תגובות וחוות דעת דירוג ממוצע: אין דירוג לחץ לתגובה
אין תגובות עדיין
לסימון ושמירה של מודעה לחץ על הכפתור המתאים
מודעות שמורות ניתן לראות בעמוד האישי
ניתן לדפדף בין העמודים באמצעות מקשי החיצים במקלדת (בדפדפן נתמך)
הקלקה על כינוי בעל המודעה תציג את כל מודעותיו
בעל מודעה יראה לחצנים נוספים בתחתית המודעה שלו
עוד...
מהפורומים
  • כלים וירטואליים, פלאגים - VST/i
    RE: McDSP 6050 Ultimate Channel Strip - במבצע מיטורף עד 2/4
    acidhead: אני חושב שלא שמעתי את השם mcdsp יותר מ 15 שנה אבל אני כנראה אמשיך להתעלם כל עוד הוא משתמש ב ilok, איכס לשרשור המלא אחרון
  • 24 שעות- אוף טופיק
    RE: חג שמיייח יא אקטים
    kimchy: חג שמח גם מקמחי דפסחא :D לשרשור המלא אחרון
  • מוסיקה אלקטרונית
    RE: מה הן הבעיות בחיבור מודולי eurorack מייצרנים שונים?
    acidhead: בכייף, בהצלחה! לשרשור המלא אחרון
  • כלים וירטואליים, פלאגים - VST/i
    Moog Model D For IOS
    מיכאלב: MOOG שיחררו גירסת Model D ל IOS במחיר מצחיק של 5$ וסאונד מעיף. אפשר למצוא באתר של מוג או בAppstore. וגם ניתן לרכוש את ה Mi לשרשור המלא אחרון