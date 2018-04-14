#147567 בידי: zohars עודכן: 15:01, 14/04/2018צפו: 8 חדש

למכירה

MC 505 של רולנד, תצוגה ראשית זקוקה לתיקוןThe MC-505 Groovebox builds upon the successful MC-303 as a self-contained, retro-styled dance music sequencer and sound module with powerful new sounds and realtime controls. New features include the revolutionary D-Beam light-sensing controller and a MEGAMix function for intuitive realtime pattern mixing.Professional Groovebox featuring high-performance sound engine: 64-voice polyphony, steeper multi-mode resonant filters, front-panel ADSR envelope controlsRevolutionary D-Beam controller allows for effects and sound/note control via hand movement over infrared light beam714 onboard dance music patterns developed by cutting-edge sound designers worldwide512 built-in sounds and 26 rhythm sets, including the latest dance, hip-hop and techno music sounds and classic drum and synth sounds (TB-303, TR-808, JUNO, Jupiter, etc.)Three independent, synchronizable effects processors with powerful new effectsOnboard arpeggiator