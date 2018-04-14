הבזאר - הלוח של אקט מוסיקלי
גרוב בוקס אגדי רונלד MC505אין דירוג
#147567 בידי: zohars עודכן: 15:01, 14/04/2018
למכירה
MC 505 של רולנד, תצוגה ראשית זקוקה לתיקון
The MC-505 Groovebox builds upon the successful MC-303 as a self-contained, retro-styled dance music sequencer and sound module with powerful new sounds and realtime controls. New features include the revolutionary D-Beam light-sensing controller and a MEGAMix function for intuitive realtime pattern mixing.
Professional Groovebox featuring high-performance sound engine: 64-voice polyphony, steeper multi-mode resonant filters, front-panel ADSR envelope controls
Revolutionary D-Beam controller allows for effects and sound/note control via hand movement over infrared light beam
714 onboard dance music patterns developed by cutting-edge sound designers worldwide
512 built-in sounds and 26 rhythm sets, including the latest dance, hip-hop and techno music sounds and classic drum and synth sounds (TB-303, TR-808, JUNO, Jupiter, etc.)
Three independent, synchronizable effects processors with powerful new effects
Onboard arpeggiator
מחיר: 1000
מצב: זקוק לתיקון תצוגה
אופן תשלום מקובל: מזומן או העברה בנקאית
קשר
איש קשר: זוהר
טלפון: הקלק כאן לתצוגת הטלפון 0507-776-240 טל נוסף:
