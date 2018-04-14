תפריט
Facebook
המגזין הישראלי לטכנולוגיות באודיו ומוסיקה Musical Act Magazine

הבזאר - הלוח של אקט מוסיקלי

3 מתעניינים במודעה זו כעת
::::: מידע ::::

גרוב בוקס אגדי רונלד MC505

star אין דירוג
#147567 בידי: zoharsעודכן: 15:01, 14/04/2018צפו: 8 חדש
גרוב בוקס אגדי רונלד MC505
הגדל תמונה

למכירה

MC 505 של רולנד, תצוגה ראשית זקוקה לתיקון
The MC-505 Groovebox builds upon the successful MC-303 as a self-contained, retro-styled dance music sequencer and sound module with powerful new sounds and realtime controls. New features include the revolutionary D-Beam light-sensing controller and a MEGAMix function for intuitive realtime pattern mixing.
Professional Groovebox featuring high-performance sound engine: 64-voice polyphony, steeper multi-mode resonant filters, front-panel ADSR envelope controls
Revolutionary D-Beam controller allows for effects and sound/note control via hand movement over infrared light beam
714 onboard dance music patterns developed by cutting-edge sound designers worldwide
512 built-in sounds and 26 rhythm sets, including the latest dance, hip-hop and techno music sounds and classic drum and synth sounds (TB-303, TR-808, JUNO, Jupiter, etc.)
Three independent, synchronizable effects processors with powerful new effects
Onboard arpeggiator
מידע נוסף: [ קישור ]
מחיר: 1000
מצב: זקוק לתיקון תצוגה

פרטים

אופן תשלום מקובל: מזומן או העברה בנקאית

אזור בארץ:

קשר

איש קשר: זוהר

טלפון: הקלק כאן לתצוגת הטלפון 0507-776-240    טל נוסף:

שלח מענה לבעל המודעה

כתובת:

קישור ישיר לעמוד זה
שלח לחבר סמן מודעה דווח בעיה
תגובות וחוות דעת דירוג ממוצע: אין דירוג לחץ לתגובה
אין תגובות עדיין
לסימון ושמירה של מודעה לחץ על הכפתור המתאים
מודעות שמורות ניתן לראות בעמוד האישי
ניתן לדפדף בין העמודים באמצעות מקשי החיצים במקלדת (בדפדפן נתמך)
הקלקה על כינוי בעל המודעה תציג את כל מודעותיו
בעל מודעה יראה לחצנים נוספים בתחתית המודעה שלו
עוד...
מהפורומים
  • הגברת ותאורת מופעים - PA
    RE: טיפול בפידבקים ועוד
    Silenus: יכול להיות שהרמקול פשוט כיבה את עצמו בגלל אובר-ווליום שהגיע אליו, לדעתי הגיין סטייג'ינג שלך לא נכון . אולי אתה משתמש במערכת קטנה לשרשור המלא אחרון
  • Cakewalk, Performer ואחרות
    RE: Cakewalk SONAR חינם
    jambo7: אתה מוכן להרחיב מה עלי לעשות כדי להוריד את sonar? והאם אני יכול להוריד את sonar ולשמור אתה לשעת צורך בדיסק און קי ? לשרשור המלא אחרון
  • אקוסטיקה, סביבת עבודה
    RE: בניית שולחן לאולפן (פרויקט)
    mixtrim: הפלטה הגיעה! חתכתי בסוף לפי 1.6 מטר אורך (זה מספיק עבורי ויוצא יותר חזק) ועשיתי רק 3 חורים לכבילה (במקום 5) לא קרוב לקצה הפלטה כדי שלא יחס לשרשור המלא אחרון
  • מש' Steinberg
    חיבור PAD CONTROLLER ל CUBASE
    Smilan: הי, אני רוצה להשתמש בPADS של הקונטרולר בשביל להפעיל סאמפלים ב GROOVE AGENT 1. איך אני מגדיר את ה MAPPING של הקונטרולר כ לשרשור המלא אחרון