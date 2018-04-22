הבזאר - הלוח של אקט מוסיקלי
4 מתעניינים במודעה זו כעת
::::: מידע ::::
Bryston PowerPac 120 monoblock amps X2אין דירוג
#147633 בידי: dumbeatעודכן: 13:01, 22/04/2018צפו: 11 חדש
הגדל תמונה
למכירה
2 mono blocks of amazing clean power from Bryston..
PowerPac 120 X 2
The Bryston PowerPac 120 amplifier, is a no-compromise, modular, single channel power amplifier delivering 120 watts at 8 Ohms, or 200 watts into 4 Ohms. The PowerPac 120 is a modular monaural version of our very popular 3B STstereo amplifier but designed to be utilized in applications where portability, sound quality and flexibility are of prime importance.
The PowerPac 120 is a perfect choice for use as a portable power amplifier which can be attached directly to the rear of your loudspeaker. This provides for the use of very short speaker leads resulting in a much improved loudspeaker/amplifier interface. The PowerPac 120 can also be bolted on the wall for utilization in audio/video surround systems (left/right/center/rears) where a non-conspicuous power module is required. A further application would be in multi-room audio systems where single or multiple amplifiers are needed to provide...
מחיר: 9,000NIS
מצב: used
מצב: used
פרטים
אופן תשלום מקובל: cash
אזור בארץ:
קשר
איש קשר: Rea
טלפון: הקלק כאן לתצוגת הטלפון 0542-091-222 טל נוסף:
שלח מענה לבעל המודעה
כתובת: , tel-aviv
שלח לחבר סמן מודעה דווח בעיה
תגובות וחוות דעת דירוג ממוצע: אין דירוג
לסימון ושמירה של מודעה לחץ על הכפתור המתאים
מודעות שמורות ניתן לראות בעמוד האישי
ניתן לדפדף בין העמודים באמצעות מקשי החיצים במקלדת (בדפדפן נתמך)
הקלקה על כינוי בעל המודעה תציג את כל מודעותיו
בעל מודעה יראה לחצנים נוספים בתחתית המודעה שלו
מודעות שמורות ניתן לראות בעמוד האישי
ניתן לדפדף בין העמודים באמצעות מקשי החיצים במקלדת (בדפדפן נתמך)
הקלקה על כינוי בעל המודעה תציג את כל מודעותיו
בעל מודעה יראה לחצנים נוספים בתחתית המודעה שלו
עוד...