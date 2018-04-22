תפריט
Bryston PowerPac 120 monoblock amps X2

#147633 בידי: dumbeatעודכן: 13:01, 22/04/2018צפו: 11 חדש
Bryston PowerPac 120 monoblock amps X2
למכירה

2 mono blocks of amazing clean power from Bryston..
PowerPac 120 X 2

The Bryston PowerPac 120 amplifier, is a no-compromise, modular, single channel power amplifier delivering 120 watts at 8 Ohms, or 200 watts into 4 Ohms. The PowerPac 120 is a modular monaural version of our very popular 3B STstereo amplifier but designed to be utilized in applications where portability, sound quality and flexibility are of prime importance.
The PowerPac 120 is a perfect choice for use as a portable power amplifier which can be attached directly to the rear of your loudspeaker. This provides for the use of very short speaker leads resulting in a much improved loudspeaker/amplifier interface. The PowerPac 120 can also be bolted on the wall for utilization in audio/video surround systems (left/right/center/rears) where a non-conspicuous power module is required. A further application would be in multi-room audio systems where single or multiple amplifiers are needed to provide...
מחיר: 9,000NIS
מצב: used

פרטים

אופן תשלום מקובל: cash

אזור בארץ:

קשר

איש קשר: Rea

טלפון: הקלק כאן לתצוגת הטלפון 0542-091-222    טל נוסף:

כתובת: , tel-aviv

