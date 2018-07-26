הבזאר - הלוח של אקט מוסיקלי
Thermionic Culture Vulture - Distortion Unit - Perfect Condition
מוכר את יחידת הדיסטרושן המהוללת - Thermionic Culture Vulture במצב מעולה ומוקפד.
אני ממוקם בארה"ב; המחיר לא כולל דמי משלוח ו/או מכס, מע"מ וכד'.
The Thermionic Culture Vulture is more than another signal processor for your studio.
Originally designed as a "distortion box" to simulate distortion in valve amps, the Thermionic Culture Vulture has found lots of uses beyond this.
It can enhance drum loops, vocals, piano sounds in an unparalleled ways, and even can be used across entire tracks for mastering (it is a stereo unit).
- Kept in a non-smoking studio
- Excellent condition
- 19-in rackmount
Key Features: Warm sounds gently or create a noise like a 200 watt guitar stack with all the drivers slashed. Independent channel operation
Odd or even harmonic distortion, or combination of both.
All valve design free from solid state additives.
High impedance line input or instrument inputs.
4 & 7 kHz filters
Overdrive & bypass switches
מחיר: 6000
מצב: מצוין
אופן תשלום מקובל: PAYPAL, העברה בנקאית
אזור בארץ:
איש קשר: דן
טלפון: הקלק כאן לתצוגת הטלפון 07-222-42870 טל נוסף:
