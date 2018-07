#148306 בידי: yarono עודכן: 20:50, 28/07/2018צפו: 11 חדש

למכירה

מכשיר סאבפק (למי שמכיר) -מיועד לניתור סאבים , מיועד לחיבור לכיסא האולפני .====================================WHAT IS THE SUBPAC S2?Accurate, immersive, seated and portable – the SUBPAC S2 has become an essential tool for music production and enjoyment from the top studios in LA and London, to basement apartments and bedrooms worldwide.Not just for musicians and producers, the SUBPAC adds real depth, connection and enjoyment to whatever you play through it – your music, games, movies and VR comes to life with the added dimension of physical audio.The SUBPAC S2 is the most powerful and accurate seated tactile bass solution on the planet. Imagine standing in front of a beautifully tuned club system and feeling the bass – this is the experience the SUBPAC S2 delivers, all without any external noise, from the comfort of your office, car or living room.Feeling is believing.=====================================