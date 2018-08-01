הבזאר - הלוח של אקט מוסיקלי
::::: מידע ::::
For Sale All kinds of Apple Electronicsאין דירוג
#148344 בידי: electrotechworldincעודכן: 07:45, 01/08/2018צפו: 3 חדש
למכירה
interested buyers can contact directly via WhatsApp +14848419285
Email : electrotechworldinc@gmail.com
Marketing Manager : Umar Kadeer Mustafa
For sale is the latest iPhone, a NEW Apple iPhone X in Silver or Space Gray 256GB Factory Unlocked. Ready to activate with any network in the USA / Worldwide, both GSM and CDMA networks! It comes in the ori higinal Apple box with all the original contents.
interested buyers can contact directly via WhatsApp +14848419285
The iPhone and accessories are covered under the 1 year Applecare limited warranty.
In the box:
NEW Apple iPhone X 256GB Factory Unlocked
NEW Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector
NEW Apple Lightning to Headphone Jack Adapter
NEW Apple Lightning USB Cable
NEW Apple 5w USB Power Adapter Wall Charger
New Apple Watches
New Apple Laptops
FAST...
מחיר: 1700
מצב: לא צוין
פרטים
אופן תשלום מקובל: לא צוין
אזור בארץ: תל אביב וגוש דן
קשר
איש קשר: umar kadeer mustafa
טלפון: הקלק כאן לתצוגת הטלפון 48-484-19285 טל נוסף:
כתובת:
תגובות וחוות דעת דירוג ממוצע: אין דירוג
