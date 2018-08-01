#148344 בידי: electrotechworldinc עודכן: 07:45, 01/08/2018צפו: 3 חדש

למכירה

interested buyers can contact directly via WhatsApp +14848419285Email : electrotechworldinc@gmail.comMarketing Manager : Umar Kadeer MustafaFor sale is the latest iPhone, a NEW Apple iPhone X in Silver or Space Gray 256GB Factory Unlocked. Ready to activate with any network in the USA / Worldwide, both GSM and CDMA networks! It comes in the ori higinal Apple box with all the original contents.interested buyers can contact directly via WhatsApp +14848419285The iPhone and accessories are covered under the 1 year Applecare limited warranty.In the box:NEW Apple iPhone X 256GB Factory UnlockedNEW Apple EarPods with Lightning ConnectorNEW Apple Lightning to Headphone Jack AdapterNEW Apple Lightning USB CableNEW Apple 5w USB Power Adapter Wall ChargerNew Apple WatchesNew Apple LaptopsFAST...