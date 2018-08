#148434 בידי: aniogume17 עודכן: 12:12, 16/08/2018צפו: 7 חדש

למכירה

GeneralSplits and Layers – Piano/Organ, Piano/Sample, Sample/Organ1 GB memory for Nord Piano Library256 MB memory for Nord Sample LibraryOLED Display for excellent overview and readability6 Split Points with LED indicatorsRedesigned Program section with Set List featureOrganize Mode lets you rearrange programs and samples on the flyE-E key range for 5D 73 and 5 HP