Korg Karmaאין דירוג
#148494 בידי: BTBעודכן: 23:30, 25/08/2018צפו: 8 חדש
למכירה
The KARMA represents seven years in the making. It's a synthesizer based on the engines and effects of the Triton series. KARMA is a music workstation with a revolutionary new phrase technology. Generate grooves, arpeggios, effects and more, all in realtime with plenty of knobs, switches and joysticks for hands-on control. You can control the rhythmic complexity, harmony, melodic repeat, phrasing, panning, effects and more from these knobs! KARMA is designed to create techno arpeggios and effects, natural sounding glissandos, and many other animated sounds and dynamic effects. KARMA lets you play complex moving synth parts that could normally take hours of programming. .
Just play some chords and twiddle the control knobs to vary the KARMA patterns, and let KARMA do the rest
Excellent for live use as well as in the studio.
.
מחיר: 1000
מצב: טוב
פרטים
אופן תשלום מקובל: מזומן,Paypal
אזור בארץ: מרכז
קשר
איש קשר: Vitaly
טלפון: הקלק כאן לתצוגת הטלפון 0522-493-022 טל נוסף:
כתובת: 50/22 Elnekave st, Tel Aviv למפה
תגובות וחוות דעת דירוג ממוצע: אין דירוג
