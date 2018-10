#148960 בידי: ronennagel עודכן: 12:38, 30/10/2018צפו: 7 חדש

פרה מנורות, דיגיטליPresonus Digitube NEW OLD STOCK Born from the award winning PreSonus BlueTUBE, the DigiTUBE adds a three band sweepable EQ and 24-bit Digital Output. The mic preamp features 70dB of gain with 22dB of Headroom. The DigiTUBE provides a three band EQ which is fully sweepable with overlapping bands for maximum tone shaping. A 24-bit Digital output via S/PDIF makes the Digitube the perfect front end for soundcards and digital recorders. The DigiTUBE offers XLR analog output and TRS Insert point for patching in a compressor or other outboard effect units. U Rack.