למכירה

AMT Tubecake - 3W Power Amplifier (100% analog)מגבר קטן אבל מפלצת אמיתית!כמו חדש! לא אשתמשתי ולא יצא מהאולפן.The AMT Tube Cake Amplifier Series pedals were designed to emulate the warm, tight, punchy sound of tube power amplifiers; but without the drawbacks such as high cost, large size, heavy weight, and the need for periodic expensive tube replacement. Save hundreds and thousands of dollars, and compact your rig with one of the Tube Cake pedal power amplifiers. A favorite with our hard rock and metal guys! Works as a perfect combination all of the AMT preamps