fishman TriplePlay Midi פיקאפ מידי לגיטרהאין דירוג
#151118 בידי: yosoundעודכן: 11:40, 10/12/2019צפו: 10 חדש
למכירה
פיקאפ פצצה של פישמן הופך את הגיטרה שלך לגיטרה מידי כולל תוכנה ובנק סאונדים מדהימים, פותך בפנך עולם חדש של אפשרויות בגיטרה, להופעות ולהקלטות.
עולה 2500 מוכר ב 1100 ש"ח.
Unlock Your Guitar’s Potential!
TriplePlay is the composing, performing and recording system that puts an unlimited palette of instruments and sounds at your fingertips — all with the freedom of wireless control. Compose music with unparalleled tonal options. Easily share arrangements with your band. Switch between instruments, or play up to four instruments at the same time. Teach or learn faster with accurate notation. Create video soundtracks. Mix your own samples, beats, loops and tracks.
Easy To Use
TriplePlay can be installed or removed quickly, on virtually any electric guitar, with no permanent installation necessary. Mounting hardward included.
Complete Software Suite Included
The TriplePlay Wireless MIDI Guitar Controller comes complete with all the software you’ll need for recording, editing and playing back your music. Take full advantage of powerful MIDI features with your guitar. With the easy and blazingly fast note encoding, preset editor and mixing console, you’ll be mixing your own music in no time. Includes full versions of:
Native Instruments – KOMPLETE Elements and GuitarRig LE
Notion Music – PROGRESSION 2
IK Multimedia – SampleTank 2 XT and AmpliTube Custom Shop
PreSonus – Studio One Artist TriplePlay Edition
מחיר: 1100
מצב: כמו חדש
פרטים
אופן תשלום מקובל: מזומן
אזור בארץ: השרון
קשר
איש קשר: יוסי
טלפון: הקלק כאן לתצוגת הטלפון 0545-299-864 טל נוסף: 0545299864
כתובת: גליקסון, גליקסון למפה
