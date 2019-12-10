תפריט
Facebook
המגזין הישראלי לטכנולוגיות באודיו ומוסיקה Musical Act Magazine

הבזאר - הלוח של אקט מוסיקלי

2 מתעניינים במודעה זו כעת
::::: מידע ::::

fishman TriplePlay Midi פיקאפ מידי לגיטרה

star אין דירוג
#151118 בידי: yosoundעודכן: 11:40, 10/12/2019צפו: 10 חדש
fishman TriplePlay Midi פיקאפ מידי לגיטרה
הגדל תמונה

למכירה

פיקאפ פצצה של פישמן הופך את הגיטרה שלך לגיטרה מידי כולל תוכנה ובנק סאונדים מדהימים, פותך בפנך עולם חדש של אפשרויות בגיטרה, להופעות ולהקלטות.

עולה 2500 מוכר ב 1100 ש"ח.

Unlock Your Guitar’s Potential!
TriplePlay is the composing, performing and recording system that puts an unlimited palette of instruments and sounds at your fingertips — all with the freedom of wireless control. Compose music with unparalleled tonal options. Easily share arrangements with your band. Switch between instruments, or play up to four instruments at the same time. Teach or learn faster with accurate notation. Create video soundtracks. Mix your own samples, beats, loops and tracks.
Easy To Use
TriplePlay can be installed or removed quickly, on virtually any electric guitar, with no permanent installation necessary. Mounting hardward included.

Complete Software Suite Included
The TriplePlay Wireless MIDI Guitar Controller comes complete with all the software you’ll need for recording, editing and playing back your music. Take full advantage of powerful MIDI features with your guitar. With the easy and blazingly fast note encoding, preset editor and mixing console, you’ll be mixing your own music in no time. Includes full versions of:

Native Instruments – KOMPLETE Elements and GuitarRig LE
Notion Music – PROGRESSION 2
IK Multimedia – SampleTank 2 XT and AmpliTube Custom Shop
PreSonus – Studio One Artist TriplePlay Edition
מחיר: 1100
מצב: כמו חדש

פרטים

אופן תשלום מקובל: מזומן

אזור בארץ: השרון

קשר

איש קשר: יוסי

טלפון: הקלק כאן לתצוגת הטלפון 0545-299-864    טל נוסף: 0545299864

שלח מענה לבעל המודעה

כתובת: גליקסון, גליקסון למפה

קישור ישיר לעמוד זה
שלח לחבר סמן מודעה דווח בעיה
תגובות וחוות דעת דירוג ממוצע: אין דירוג לחץ לתגובה
אין תגובות עדיין
לסימון ושמירה של מודעה לחץ על הכפתור המתאים
מודעות שמורות ניתן לראות בעמוד האישי
ניתן לדפדף בין העמודים באמצעות מקשי החיצים במקלדת (בדפדפן נתמך)
הקלקה על כינוי בעל המודעה תציג את כל מודעותיו
בעל מודעה יראה לחצנים נוספים בתחתית המודעה שלו
עוד...
מהפורומים
  • DIY, אלקטרוניקה וחיווט
    ראש מגבר מנורות חלילית 120 w mp
    דויד: שלום קניתי ראש מגבר מנורות חלילית ישן שכתוב עליו mp 120w , ניגנתי עליו אצל המוכר כשהיה מחובר לסאבוופר כי זה מה שהיה לו לשרשור המלא אחרון
  • מש' Steinberg
    RE: חבור yamaha psrs770 לקיובייס 5
    ReuvenM: בדוק בהגדרות MIDI במקלדת אם היציאה אינה חסומה או משמשת ל-THRU לשרשור המלא אחרון
  • חדשות - NEWS
    RE: המאק פרו החדש - האם הוא רלוונטי לאודיו
    DrDataMiner: לא הייתי שם את אפל עם קורבן באף שלב :) ברור.... ברור. קורבן במבחינת המערכה הספציפית הזו, בזמן הספציפי הזה (שכן כל השווקים בעולם לשרשור המלא אחרון
  • מחשבים - חומרה
    RE: המלצה לטכנאי מחשבים טוב
    Kwebos: תודה ראובן, בסוף (אחרי שבוע של עצבים שאני מנסה הכל) גיליתי בפוקס שמה שגרם לבעיות היה שנאי, שאין לי מושג מה עבר עליו, של מ לשרשור המלא אחרון
  • /* פרסום היה כאן */