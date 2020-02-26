הבזאר - הלוח של אקט מוסיקלי
ADA8200אין דירוג
#151417 בידי: Sally T.עודכן: 11:08, 26/02/2020צפו: 10 חדש
למכירה
ממיר דו כיווני ברינגר BEHRINGER ULTRAGAIN DIGITAL ADA8200
TT-D
Audiophile 8 In/8 Out ADAT Audio Interface with MIDAS Mic Preamplifiers
Product Features:
Ultra-high quality 8-channel A/D and D/A interface for virtually any digital recording/mixing environment
8 state-of-the-art MIDAS designed Mic Preamplifiers
Phantom power on all microphone inputs
Reference-class Cirrus Logic 24-bit converters for ultimate signal integrity
Processes 48 and 44.1 kHz sample rates
External sample rate synchronization via word clock or ADAT input
Optical ADAT in/out interface for ultimate compatibility
All mic/line inputs routed to the ADAT output
ADAT input routed to all Line outputs
"Planet Earth" switching power supply for maximum flexibility (100 - 240 V~), noise-free audio, superior transient response plus low power consumption for energy saving
High-quality components and exceptionally rugged construction ensure long life
Conceived and designed by BEHRINGER Germany
מידע נוסף: [ קישור ]
מחיר: 1000
מצב: מושלם!
פרטים
אופן תשלום מקובל: מזומן / העברה בנקאית
אזור בארץ:
קשר
איש קשר: תומר
טלפון: הקלק כאן לתצוגת הטלפון 0528-786-363 טל נוסף:
שלח מענה לבעל המודעה
כתובת: , Pardes Hana Karkur
עוד...