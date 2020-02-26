תפריט
Facebook
המגזין הישראלי לטכנולוגיות באודיו ומוסיקה Musical Act Magazine

הבזאר - הלוח של אקט מוסיקלי

1 מתעניין במודעה זו כעת
::::: מידע ::::

ADA8200

star אין דירוג
#151417 בידי: Sally T.עודכן: 11:08, 26/02/2020צפו: 10 חדש
ADA8200
הגדל תמונה

למכירה

ממיר דו כיווני ברינגר BEHRINGER ULTRAGAIN DIGITAL ADA8200
TT-D

Audiophile 8 In/8 Out ADAT Audio Interface with MIDAS Mic Preamplifiers

Product Features:

Ultra-high quality 8-channel A/D and D/A interface for virtually any digital recording/mixing environment
8 state-of-the-art MIDAS designed Mic Preamplifiers
Phantom power on all microphone inputs
Reference-class Cirrus Logic 24-bit converters for ultimate signal integrity
Processes 48 and 44.1 kHz sample rates
External sample rate synchronization via word clock or ADAT input
Optical ADAT in/out interface for ultimate compatibility
All mic/line inputs routed to the ADAT output
ADAT input routed to all Line outputs
"Planet Earth" switching power supply for maximum flexibility (100 - 240 V~), noise-free audio, superior transient response plus low power consumption for energy saving
High-quality components and exceptionally rugged construction ensure long life
Conceived and designed by BEHRINGER Germany
מידע נוסף: [ קישור ]
מחיר: 1000
מצב: מושלם!

פרטים

אופן תשלום מקובל: מזומן / העברה בנקאית

אזור בארץ:

קשר

איש קשר: תומר

טלפון: הקלק כאן לתצוגת הטלפון 0528-786-363    טל נוסף:

שלח מענה לבעל המודעה

כתובת: , Pardes Hana Karkur

קישור ישיר לעמוד זה
שלח לחבר סמן מודעה דווח בעיה
תגובות וחוות דעת דירוג ממוצע: אין דירוג לחץ לתגובה
אין תגובות עדיין
לסימון ושמירה של מודעה לחץ על הכפתור המתאים
מודעות שמורות ניתן לראות בעמוד האישי
ניתן לדפדף בין העמודים באמצעות מקשי החיצים במקלדת (בדפדפן נתמך)
הקלקה על כינוי בעל המודעה תציג את כל מודעותיו
בעל מודעה יראה לחצנים נוספים בתחתית המודעה שלו
עוד...
מהפורומים
  • 24 שעות- אוף טופיק
    מקבץ חינמיים מרענן ליום המשפחה..
    mixtrim: רוצים ממתק? הנה.. קישור המדובר כמובן ב Finisher MICRO מ UJAM נראה מה אתם חושבים שהוא עושה.. ההורדה - כאן -- לפורטים לשרשור המלא אחרון
  • קידום עצמי
    RE: אלבום טכנו חדש שלי :)
    ReuvenM: אלוף! כהרגלך. למרות קצת הפרש מופע בין הצדדים (האפקט מרחבי כנראה) זה מסתדר גם במונו. לשרשור המלא אחרון
  • מחשבים - תוכנה ואינטרנט
    RE: מישהו יודע איך אפשר להעלות שיר לספוטיפיי?
    shahar: יש בפייסבוק קבוצה שנקראת ספוטיפיי למוזיקאים. יש שם מלא אינפורמציה. שווה ללמוד קצת לפני שמעלים את השירים. כמו כן יש את האת לשרשור המלא אחרון
  • חברי אקט יוצרים ביחד
    דרוש די ג'יי אבלטוניסט
    Y. Shofario: שלום, ראפר\זמר\סקסופוניסט Y.Shofario ( בהמשך לינקים לחומרים) בעל 12 שירים מוכנים, מחפש די ג'יי ואבלטוניסט (לאו דווקא תו לשרשור המלא אחרון