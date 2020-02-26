#151417 בידי: Sally T. עודכן: 11:08, 26/02/2020צפו: 10 חדש

ממיר דו כיווני ברינגר BEHRINGER ULTRAGAIN DIGITAL ADA8200TT-DAudiophile 8 In/8 Out ADAT Audio Interface with MIDAS Mic PreamplifiersProduct Features:Ultra-high quality 8-channel A/D and D/A interface for virtually any digital recording/mixing environment8 state-of-the-art MIDAS designed Mic PreamplifiersPhantom power on all microphone inputsReference-class Cirrus Logic 24-bit converters for ultimate signal integrityProcesses 48 and 44.1 kHz sample ratesExternal sample rate synchronization via word clock or ADAT inputOptical ADAT in/out interface for ultimate compatibilityAll mic/line inputs routed to the ADAT outputADAT input routed to all Line outputs"Planet Earth" switching power supply for maximum flexibility (100 - 240 V~), noise-free audio, superior transient response plus low power consumption for energy savingHigh-quality components and exceptionally rugged construction ensure long lifeConceived and designed by BEHRINGER Germany