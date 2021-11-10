הבזאר - הלוח של אקט מוסיקלי
4 מתעניינים במודעה זו כעת
::::: מידע ::::
Pa3X -76 KORGאין דירוג
#151716 בידי: alexgoldעודכן: 07:01, 10/11/2021צפו: 381 חדש
הגדל תמונה
למכירה
Pa3X -76
Enhanced RX (Real eXperience) sound engine offers improved realism and new vivid sound, including pianos borrowed from the acclaimed Korg SV-1 Stage Vintage Piano, plus Ambience Drums
Massive internal ROM – plus up to 256 MB of user PCM data (equivalent to 512 MB*) –provides an extraordinarily powerful wave memory, delivering the best sound quality possible
Three assignable switches, a four-way joystick, and our unique ribbon strip ensure total control for the many available levels of sound articulation (DNC)
Choose either 61 keys or 76 semi–weighted keys; both with velocity and aftertouch
Elegantly designed and reliable aluminum cabinet
TouchView™ TFT display; 76-key model features a motorized tilting display
Professional graphic interface with new Search facility for quickly locating musical resources
PaAS High-fidelity, optional amplification/speaker bar with Korg’s own Easy Connect system (no support, cables, or additional power supply needed)
Self-refreshing PCM Data memory backup – supported by our own Intelligent Re-Charge system – ensures fast startup
Improved Style and Performance selection, Over 400 factory Styles; each with 4 variations and 4 Fill Ins + Break, plus 15 user banks for unlimited storage of your favorite customized or user created Styles and settings
Enhanced Guitar Mode 2 for even more realistic guitar parts
Chord Sequencer function records any chord progression on-the-fly
Up to 8 Stereo Effects at once, including flexible Master and Insert routing for Styles and songs. New Vintage Effects from the acclaimed SV-1 Stage Vintage Piano
New TC-Helicon ® Vocal Processor (VoiceLive2 derived) with dedicated professional effects
Adaptive Mic Setting provides a virtual sound engineer to automatically set the best EQ/Compressor/Gate settings for your voice
Professional Final Mastering tools from “Waves Audio” plugins “MaxxAudio ™ ” suite.
New Double MP3/MIDI files player and recorder with Advanced Vocal Remover.
Enhanced compatibility with Lyrics in graphical format (+G) for MIDI files and MP3 files.
New Audio Chord Detection function that automatically...
מידע נוסף: [ קישור ]
מחיר:
מצב: לא צוין
מצב: לא צוין
פרטים
אופן תשלום מקובל: לא צוין
אזור בארץ: מרכז
קשר
איש קשר: alex
טלפון: הקלק כאן לתצוגת הטלפון 0545-255-936 טל נוסף:
שלח מענה לבעל המודעה
כתובת: 17, בת ים למפה
שלח לחבר סמן מודעה דווח בעיה
תגובות וחוות דעת דירוג ממוצע: אין דירוג
לסימון ושמירה של מודעה לחץ על הכפתור המתאים
מודעות שמורות ניתן לראות בעמוד האישי
ניתן לדפדף בין העמודים באמצעות מקשי החיצים במקלדת (בדפדפן נתמך)
הקלקה על כינוי בעל המודעה תציג את כל מודעותיו
בעל מודעה יראה לחצנים נוספים בתחתית המודעה שלו
מודעות שמורות ניתן לראות בעמוד האישי
ניתן לדפדף בין העמודים באמצעות מקשי החיצים במקלדת (בדפדפן נתמך)
הקלקה על כינוי בעל המודעה תציג את כל מודעותיו
בעל מודעה יראה לחצנים נוספים בתחתית המודעה שלו
עוד...