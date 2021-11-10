תפריט
::::: מידע ::::

Pa3X -76 KORG

star אין דירוג
#151716 בידי: alexgold עודכן: 07:01, 10/11/2021
הגדל תמונה

למכירה

Pa3X -76

Enhanced RX (Real eXperience) sound engine offers improved realism and new vivid sound, including pianos borrowed from the acclaimed Korg SV-1 Stage Vintage Piano, plus Ambience Drums

Massive internal ROM – plus up to 256 MB of user PCM data (equivalent to 512 MB*) –provides an extraordinarily powerful wave memory, delivering the best sound quality possible

Three assignable switches, a four-way joystick, and our unique ribbon strip ensure total control for the many available levels of sound articulation (DNC)

Choose either 61 keys or 76 semi–weighted keys; both with velocity and aftertouch

Elegantly designed and reliable aluminum cabinet

TouchView™ TFT display; 76-key model features a motorized tilting display

Professional graphic interface with new Search facility for quickly locating musical resources

PaAS High-fidelity, optional amplification/speaker bar with Korg’s own Easy Connect system (no support, cables, or additional power supply needed)

Self-refreshing PCM Data memory backup – supported by our own Intelligent Re-Charge system – ensures fast startup

Improved Style and Performance selection, Over 400 factory Styles; each with 4 variations and 4 Fill Ins + Break, plus 15 user banks for unlimited storage of your favorite customized or user created Styles and settings

Enhanced Guitar Mode 2 for even more realistic guitar parts

Chord Sequencer function records any chord progression on-the-fly

Up to 8 Stereo Effects at once, including flexible Master and Insert routing for Styles and songs. New Vintage Effects from the acclaimed SV-1 Stage Vintage Piano
New TC-Helicon ® Vocal Processor (VoiceLive2 derived) with dedicated professional effects

Adaptive Mic Setting provides a virtual sound engineer to automatically set the best EQ/Compressor/Gate settings for your voice

Professional Final Mastering tools from “Waves Audio” plugins “MaxxAudio ™ ” suite.

New Double MP3/MIDI files player and recorder with Advanced Vocal Remover.

Enhanced compatibility with Lyrics in graphical format (+G) for MIDI files and MP3 files.

New Audio Chord Detection function that automatically...
מידע נוסף: [ קישור ]
מחיר:
מצב: לא צוין

פרטים

אופן תשלום מקובל: לא צוין

אזור בארץ: מרכז

קשר

איש קשר: alex

טלפון: הקלק כאן לתצוגת הטלפון 0545-255-936    טל נוסף:

שלח מענה לבעל המודעה

כתובת: 17, בת ים למפה

