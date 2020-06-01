#151716 בידי: alexgold עודכן: 02:16, 01/06/2020צפו: 5 חדש

למכירה

Pa3X -76Enhanced RX (Real eXperience) sound engine offers improved realism and new vivid sound, including pianos borrowed from the acclaimed Korg SV-1 Stage Vintage Piano, plus Ambience DrumsMassive internal ROM – plus up to 256 MB of user PCM data (equivalent to 512 MB*) –provides an extraordinarily powerful wave memory, delivering the best sound quality possibleThree assignable switches, a four-way joystick, and our unique ribbon strip ensure total control for the many available levels of sound articulation (DNC)Choose either 61 keys or 76 semi–weighted keys; both with velocity and aftertouchElegantly designed and reliable aluminum cabinetTouchView™ TFT display; 76-key model features a motorized tilting displayProfessional graphic interface with new Search facility for quickly locating musical resourcesPaAS High-fidelity, optional amplification/speaker bar with Korg’s own Easy Connect system (no support, cables, or additional power supply needed)Self-refreshing PCM Data memory backup – supported by our own Intelligent Re-Charge system – ensures fast startupImproved Style and Performance selection, Over 400 factory Styles; each with 4 variations and 4 Fill Ins + Break, plus 15 user banks for unlimited storage of your favorite customized or user created Styles and settingsEnhanced Guitar Mode 2 for even more realistic guitar partsChord Sequencer function records any chord progression on-the-flyUp to 8 Stereo Effects at once, including flexible Master and Insert routing for Styles and songs. New Vintage Effects from the acclaimed SV-1 Stage Vintage PianoNew TC-Helicon ® Vocal Processor (VoiceLive2 derived) with dedicated professional effectsAdaptive Mic Setting provides a virtual sound engineer to automatically set the best EQ/Compressor/Gate settings for your voiceProfessional Final Mastering tools from “Waves Audio” plugins “MaxxAudio ™ ” suite.New Double MP3/MIDI files player and recorder with Advanced Vocal Remover.Enhanced compatibility with Lyrics in graphical format (+G) for MIDI files and MP3 files.New Audio Chord Detection function that automatically...