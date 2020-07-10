תפריט
YAMAHA MOTIF XF7 76 key 5,700 NIS for sale or exchange

#151880 בידי: Barryעודכן: 21:46, 10/07/2020צפו: 23 חדש
YAMAHA MOTIF XF7 76 key 5,700 NIS for sale or exchange
הגדל תמונה

למכירה

YAMAHA MOTIF XF7 76-Key Synthesizer Arranger Workstation

SALE OR EXCHANGE TO YAMAHA PSR SX900

My selling price is 5,700 NIS

barrygreenberg18@gmail.com

This great instrument has been in my home almost all the time.
All functions work; the screen is in perfect condition; all keys work as if they were new.

Country of origin/production: Japan

WHAT INCLUDED:

- YAMAHA MOTIF XF7 76-Key Synthesizer;
- Piano-style sustain pedal Yamaha FC-4;
- Universal X-type keyboard stand
- AC Power cord
- Original Yamaha Owner's manual book;
- USB flash drive with all original Yamaha documentation, containing Reference Manual and Data List and etc...

========================
ABOUT ADDITIONAL 1 GB FLASH MEMORY EXPANSION MODULE for MOTIF XF Synthesizer

On or around July 15, I will receive my order of a NEW YAMAHA FL1024M 1 GB Flash Memory Expansion Module for MOTIF XF Synthesizer. This memory module 1 GB made in Japan.
Upon delivery, I can sell it to you for the same price as I bought - 800 Shekels with some good libraries.

Most likely, you will need this memory, because by using optional flash memory expansion modules you can store your own waveforms and samples onto non-volatile memory. This memory module retains all your data even when the instrument is turned off.


I hope you like this unique and fantastical synthesizer YAMAHA MOTIF XF 7!
מידע נוסף: [ קישור ]
מחיר: 5700
מצב: good condition as a new

פרטים

אופן תשלום מקובל: CASH

אזור בארץ: תל אביב וגוש דן

קשר

איש קשר: Barry

טלפון: הקלק כאן לתצוגת הטלפון 0507-101-218    טל נוסף:

שלח מענה לבעל המודעה

כתובת: Levin Epstein Street, 15, Rehovot למפה

