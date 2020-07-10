#151880 בידי: Barry עודכן: 21:46, 10/07/2020צפו: 23 חדש

למכירה

YAMAHA MOTIF XF7 76-Key Synthesizer Arranger WorkstationSALE OR EXCHANGE TO YAMAHA PSR SX900My selling price is 5,700 NISbarrygreenberg18@gmail.comThis great instrument has been in my home almost all the time.All functions work; the screen is in perfect condition; all keys work as if they were new.Country of origin/production: JapanWHAT INCLUDED:- YAMAHA MOTIF XF7 76-Key Synthesizer;- Piano-style sustain pedal Yamaha FC-4;- Universal X-type keyboard stand- AC Power cord- Original Yamaha Owner's manual book;- USB flash drive with all original Yamaha documentation, containing Reference Manual and Data List and etc...========================ABOUT ADDITIONAL 1 GB FLASH MEMORY EXPANSION MODULE for MOTIF XF SynthesizerOn or around July 15, I will receive my order of a NEW YAMAHA FL1024M 1 GB Flash Memory Expansion Module for MOTIF XF Synthesizer. This memory module 1 GB made in Japan.Upon delivery, I can sell it to you for the same price as I bought - 800 Shekels with some good libraries.Most likely, you will need this memory, because by using optional flash memory expansion modules you can store your own waveforms and samples onto non-volatile memory. This memory module retains all your data even when the instrument is turned off.I hope you like this unique and fantastical synthesizer YAMAHA MOTIF XF 7!