YAMAHA MOTIF XF7 76 KEY 5,700 NIS for sale or exchangeאין דירוג
#151881 בידי: Barryעודכן: 21:59, 10/07/2020צפו: 17 חדש
למכירה
YAMAHA MOTIF XF7 76-Key Synthesizer Arranger Workstation
My selling price is 5,700 NIS
I would like to sell or exchange to Yamaha PSR SX900 or other...
Barry Greenberg
050-710-1218
barrygreenberg18@gmail.com
This great instrument has been in my home almost all the time.
All functions work; the screen is in perfect condition; all keys work as if they were new.
Country of origin/production: Japan
WHAT INCLUDED:
- YAMAHA MOTIF XF7 76-Key Synthesizer;
- Piano-style sustain pedal Yamaha FC-4;
- Universal X-type keyboard stand
- AC Power cord
- Original Yamaha Owner's manual book;
- USB flash drive with all original Yamaha documentation, containing Reference Manual and Data List and etc...
========================
ABOUT ADDITIONAL 1 GB FLASH MEMORY EXPANSION MODULE for MOTIF XF Synthesizer
On or around July 15, I will receive my order of a NEW YAMAHA FL1024M 1 GB Flash Memory Expansion Module for MOTIF XF Synthesizer. This memory module 1 GB made in Japan.
Upon delivery, I can sell it to you for the same price as I bought - 800 Shekels with some good libraries.
Most likely, you will need this memory, because by using optional flash memory expansion modules you can store your own waveforms and samples onto non-volatile memory. This memory module retains all your data even when the instrument is turned off.
I hope you like this unique and fantastical synthesizer YAMAHA MOTIF XF7!
מידע נוסף: [ קישור ]
מחיר: 5700
מצב: good condition as a new
פרטים
אופן תשלום מקובל: cash
אזור בארץ: תל אביב וגוש דן
קשר
איש קשר: Barry
טלפון: הקלק כאן לתצוגת הטלפון 0507-101-218 טל נוסף:
כתובת: Levin Epstein Street, 15, Rehovot למפה
