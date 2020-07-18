למכירה

קישור

קישור

קישור

קישור

קישור

קישור

קישור

קישור

קישור

UNIQUE PRICE 5,700 Yamaha Motif XF7 76 key with new Yamaha 1 GB Flash Memory Expansion Module (FL1024M), and great voice and style libraries.Yamaha MOTIF XF7 76-Key Arranger, Workstation Music Production SynthesizerThis great instrument has been in my home almost all the time.All functions work. The screen is in perfect condition. All keys work as if they were new.Country of origin/production: Japan========================5700 ₪ - THE TOTAL PRICE (4700+600+400)========================4700 ₪- Yamaha MOTIF XF7600 ₪ - 1 GB Flash Memory Expansion Module for MOTIF XF Synthesizer (FL1024M). Made by Yamaha in Japan.400 ₪ - USB flash drive with my voice and style libraries (value more than 300 Euro).========================WHAT INCLUDED:- Yamaha MOTIF XF7 76-Key Synthesizer;- Piano-style sustain pedal Yamaha FC-4;- Universal X-type keyboard stand- AC Power cord- Original Yamaha Owner's manual book;- USB flash drive with all original Yamaha documentation, containing Reference Manual and Data List and etc...I hope you like this unique and fantastical synthesizer YAMAHA MOTIF XF7========================PRODUCT'S SPECIFICATIONS:========================Please review the following links to hear a demo of the latest Yamaha MOTIF XF workstation and get the story behind this cutting-edge piece of gear:Yamaha Motif XF presented by Thomas BerlinYamaha Motif XF: panel de Voices Inspiration in a flashYamaha Motif XF8 Guitar Solo and Arrangement Tutorial.Yamaha Motif XF First Video Preview - part 1 of 2 by Bert SmorenburgYamaha Motif XF First Video Preview - part 2 of 2YAMAHA MOTIF XF Demo 1/3 Voices by Katsunori UjiieYAMAHA MOTIF XF Demo 2/3 Performances by Katsunori UjiieYAMAHA MOTIF XF Performance Demo & Review English subtitle available. You can push CC.==========================