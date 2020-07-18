תפריט
UNIQUE PRICE 5,700 Yamaha Motif XF7 76 key with 1 GB Flash Memory

star אין דירוג
#151916 בידי: Barryעודכן: 21:54, 18/07/2020צפו: 3 חדש
UNIQUE PRICE 5,700 Yamaha Motif XF7 76 key with 1 GB Flash Memory
הגדל תמונה

למכירה

UNIQUE PRICE 5,700 Yamaha Motif XF7 76 key with new Yamaha 1 GB Flash Memory Expansion Module (FL1024M), and great voice and style libraries.

Yamaha MOTIF XF7 76-Key Arranger, Workstation Music Production Synthesizer
This great instrument has been in my home almost all the time.
All functions work. The screen is in perfect condition. All keys work as if they were new.
Country of origin/production: Japan

========================
5700 ₪ - THE TOTAL PRICE (4700+600+400)
========================

4700 ₪- Yamaha MOTIF XF7

600 ₪ - 1 GB Flash Memory Expansion Module for MOTIF XF Synthesizer (FL1024M). Made by Yamaha in Japan.

400 ₪ - USB flash drive with my voice and style libraries (value more than 300 Euro).
========================

WHAT INCLUDED:
- Yamaha MOTIF XF7 76-Key Synthesizer;
- Piano-style sustain pedal Yamaha FC-4;
- Universal X-type keyboard stand
- AC Power cord
- Original Yamaha Owner's manual book;
- USB flash drive with all original Yamaha documentation, containing Reference Manual and Data List and etc...

I hope you like this unique and fantastical synthesizer YAMAHA MOTIF XF7

========================
PRODUCT'S SPECIFICATIONS:
קישור
========================

Please review the following links to hear a demo of the latest Yamaha MOTIF XF workstation and get the story behind this cutting-edge piece of gear:

קישור
Yamaha Motif XF presented by Thomas Berlin

קישור
Yamaha Motif XF: panel de Voices Inspiration in a flash

קישור
Yamaha Motif XF8 Guitar Solo and Arrangement Tutorial.

קישור
Yamaha Motif XF First Video Preview - part 1 of 2 by Bert Smorenburg

קישור
Yamaha Motif XF First Video Preview - part 2 of 2

קישור
YAMAHA MOTIF XF Demo 1/3 Voices by Katsunori Ujiie

קישור
YAMAHA MOTIF XF Demo 2/3 Performances by Katsunori Ujiie

קישור
YAMAHA MOTIF XF Performance Demo & Review English subtitle available. You can push CC.
==========================
מחיר: 5700
מצב: used, very good condition

פרטים

אופן תשלום מקובל: transfer to my bank account

אזור בארץ: מרכז

קשר

איש קשר: Barry

טלפון: הקלק כאן לתצוגת הטלפון 0507-101-218    טל נוסף:

שלח מענה לבעל המודעה

כתובת: Levin Epstein Street, 15, Rehovot למפה

