UNIQUE PRICE 5,700 Yamaha Motif XF7 76 key with 1 GB Flash Memoryאין דירוג
#151917 בידי: Barryעודכן: 22:15, 18/07/2020צפו: 11 חדש
למכירה
UNIQUE PRICE 5,700 Yamaha Motif XF7 76 key with 1 GB Flash Memory Expansion Module (FL1024M), and great voice and style libraries.
Yamaha MOTIF XF7 76-Key Arranger, Workstation Music Production Synthesizer
This great instrument has been in my home almost all the time.
All functions work. The screen is in perfect condition. All keys work as if they were new.
Country of origin/production: Japan
========================
5700 ₪ - THE TOTAL PRICE (4700+600+400)
========================
4700 ₪- Yamaha MOTIF XF7
600 ₪ - 1 GB Flash Memory Expansion Module for MOTIF XF Synthesizer (FL1024M). Made by Yamaha in Japan.
400 ₪ - USB flash drive with my voice and style libraries (value more than 300 Euro).
========================
WHAT INCLUDED:
- Yamaha MOTIF XF7 76-Key Synthesizer;
- Piano-style sustain pedal Yamaha FC-4;
- Universal X-type keyboard stand
- AC Power cord
- Original Yamaha Owner's manual book;
- USB flash drive with all original Yamaha documentation, containing Reference Manual and Data List and etc...
I hope you like this unique and fantastical synthesizer YAMAHA MOTIF XF7
========================
PRODUCT'S SPECIFICATIONS:
========================
Please review the following links to hear a demo of the latest Yamaha MOTIF XF workstation and get the story behind this cutting-edge piece of gear:
Yamaha Motif XF presented by Thomas Berlin
Yamaha Motif XF: panel de Voices Inspiration in a flash
Yamaha Motif XF8 Guitar Solo and Arrangement Tutorial.
Yamaha Motif XF First Video Preview - part 1 of 2 by Bert Smorenburg
Yamaha Motif XF First Video Preview - part 2 of 2
YAMAHA MOTIF XF Demo 1/3 Voices by Katsunori Ujiie
YAMAHA MOTIF XF Demo 2/3 Performances by Katsunori Ujiie
YAMAHA MOTIF XF Performance Demo & Review English subtitle available. You can push CC.
==========================
מחיר: 5700
מצב: good condition
פרטים
אופן תשלום מקובל: transfer to my bank account
אזור בארץ: מרכז
קשר
איש קשר: Barry
טלפון: הקלק כאן לתצוגת הטלפון 0507-101-218 טל נוסף:
כתובת: , Rehovot
