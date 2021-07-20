הבזאר - הלוח של אקט מוסיקלי
IK Multimedia UNO Synth Pro Desktopאין דירוג
Analog synthesizer
Paraphonic analog synthesizer with step sequencer, arpeggiator and effects section
Three wave morphing oscillators with PWM, sync, frequency and ring modulation, dual state variable filter with 24 modes, amplifier
Original OTA filter from the UNO Synth as well as SSI-based filter with self-oscillation
2 ADSR envelopes and 2 LFOs with a wide range of waveforms
16-Slot modulation matrix
Versatile 64-step sequencer with up to 40 automatable parameters including CV and gate
Arpeggiator with 10 playback modes, hold function, chord mode and 4 octave range
Integrated effect blocks delay, reverb and modulation effect with 12 effects
External audio input with filter and effects routing
13 Adjustable scales
Playable via 32 capacitive touchplates
MIDI via USB and DIN sockets
Complete MIDI implementation of all parameters as well as clock
256 User storage spaces
Power supply via USB
Audio output: 2x 6.35 mm TRS jack socket balanced
Headphone output: 3.5 mm stereo mini jack socket
Audio input: 3.5 mm stereo mini jack socket with mono summing
MIDI In / Out: 2x DIN socket
CV / Gate input: 2x 3.5 mm mini jack
CV / Gate output: 2x 3.5 mm mini jack
USB connection: micro-USB
Dimensions: 250 x 140 x 50 mm
Weight: 0.7 kg
Includes micro USB to USB cable
מידע נוסף: [ קישור ]
מחיר: 1600
מצב: NEW
אופן תשלום מקובל: לא צוין
אזור בארץ: צפון
איש קשר: jey
טלפון: הקלק כאן לתצוגת הטלפון 0547-674-689 טל נוסף:
