למכירה

Analog synthesizerParaphonic analog synthesizer with step sequencer, arpeggiator and effects sectionThree wave morphing oscillators with PWM, sync, frequency and ring modulation, dual state variable filter with 24 modes, amplifierOriginal OTA filter from the UNO Synth as well as SSI-based filter with self-oscillation2 ADSR envelopes and 2 LFOs with a wide range of waveforms16-Slot modulation matrixVersatile 64-step sequencer with up to 40 automatable parameters including CV and gateArpeggiator with 10 playback modes, hold function, chord mode and 4 octave rangeIntegrated effect blocks delay, reverb and modulation effect with 12 effectsExternal audio input with filter and effects routing13 Adjustable scalesPlayable via 32 capacitive touchplatesMIDI via USB and DIN socketsComplete MIDI implementation of all parameters as well as clock256 User storage spacesPower supply via USBAudio output: 2x 6.35 mm TRS jack socket balancedHeadphone output: 3.5 mm stereo mini jack socketAudio input: 3.5 mm stereo mini jack socket with mono summingMIDI In / Out: 2x DIN socketCV / Gate input: 2x 3.5 mm mini jackCV / Gate output: 2x 3.5 mm mini jackUSB connection: micro-USBDimensions: 250 x 140 x 50 mmWeight: 0.7 kgIncludes micro USB to USB cable