למכירה

Semi-Modular Analog Synthesizer32-Key Fatar KeyboardSaves up to 3 sequences with up to 256 notesArpeggiatorIntegrated hardware spring reverb based on Moog 905 (can also be used for external signals)2 Analog oscillators with selectable waveform and hard syncClassic 4-pole 10 Hz - 20 kHz ladder filterPatchable 1-pole high pass filterAnalog ADSR envelope generatorPatchable bipolar attenuatorCompatible with Mother-32, DFAM and other modular systemsPitch and modulation wheel41 Patch points with 21 inputs, 16 outputs and a parallel wired 4-jack Mult1 Line input 6.3 mm jack unbalanced1 Combined line / headphone output 6.3 mm jackMIDI In / Out / Thru, USBDimensions (W x D x H): 58 x 36.2 x 13.9 cmWeight: 7.25 kgIncludes 12 V power supply (100 - 240 V)Suitable case: Article Nr. 496295 or Article Nr. 512190 (not included)