::::: מידע ::::

Moog Grandmother

star אין דירוג
#153082 בידי: ms jeyעודכן: 20:46, 27/09/2021צפו: 4 חדש
Moog Grandmother
הגדל תמונה

למכירה

Semi-Modular Analog Synthesizer
32-Key Fatar Keyboard
Saves up to 3 sequences with up to 256 notes
Arpeggiator
Integrated hardware spring reverb based on Moog 905 (can also be used for external signals)
2 Analog oscillators with selectable waveform and hard sync
Classic 4-pole 10 Hz - 20 kHz ladder filter
Patchable 1-pole high pass filter
Analog ADSR envelope generator
Patchable bipolar attenuator
Compatible with Mother-32, DFAM and other modular systems
Pitch and modulation wheel
41 Patch points with 21 inputs, 16 outputs and a parallel wired 4-jack Mult
1 Line input 6.3 mm jack unbalanced
1 Combined line / headphone output 6.3 mm jack
MIDI In / Out / Thru, USB
Dimensions (W x D x H): 58 x 36.2 x 13.9 cm
Weight: 7.25 kg
Includes 12 V power supply (100 - 240 V)
Suitable case: Article Nr. 496295 or Article Nr. 512190 (not included)
מחיר: 4000
מצב: NEW

פרטים

אופן תשלום מקובל: לא צוין

אזור בארץ: צפון

קשר

איש קשר: jey

טלפון: הקלק כאן לתצוגת הטלפון 0547-674-689    טל נוסף:

כתובת:

