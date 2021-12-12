#153275 בידי: MIKALIKA עודכן: 11:32, 12/12/2021צפו: 2 חדש

למכירה

למכירה מוניטורים לאולפן מקצה עליון. GENELEC 8040. הבחירה של מקצועני הסאונד המובילים בעולם.המוניטורים האולפניים הפופולריים בעולם, והבחירה של מפיקים מוזיקליים, מקצועני סאונד, מיקס, אולפני מאסטרינג, אולפני טלוויזיה ופוסט פרודקשיין. הרמקולים במצב חדש, עבדו בסביבה שקטה באולפן פוסט. שמורים בקנאות כחדשים. מחיר חדש כ-9000. לא צריך להסביר למי שמגיע מהתחום. בהזדמנות!!!Experience the true sound of your mix with the astonishing performance and versatility of the 8040.The choice of recording and post-production professionals the world over, the Genelec 8040B is as famed for its versatility as its renowned performance. Compact enough to fit the most modest of rooms, but equipped with the high SPL of a true market leader, the appeal of the 8040B is rooted in its uncompromising design. Hear your mix as it really is with the colour-free, accurate reproduction of the rigid all-aluminium Minimum Diffraction Enclosure (MDE™). Push your work to its limits with flow-optimised broad bandwidth performance, and the on- and off-axis precision of the Directivity Control Waveguide (DCW™). Finally, when your work is done, Genelec Intelligent Signal Sensing (ISS™) circuitry detects when your system is no longer in use, placing it into an environmentally friendly, power-saving standby mode.Boasting a superior performance for exacting professionals, the 8040B is a modern, monitoring classic.FeaturesDirectivity Control Waveguide (DCW™) TechnologyMinimum Diffraction Enclosure (MDE™) TechnologyReflex Port DesignRoom Response CompensationOptimized AmplifiersActive CrossoversProtection CircuitryIntelligent Signal Sensing (ISS™) TechnologyIso-Pod™ StandVersatile Mountings