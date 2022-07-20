#153794 בידי: יואב עודכן: 00:34, 20/07/2022צפו: 13 חדש

למכירה

.The Neumann KH 120 A is a compact, active two-way bass reflex studio monitor designed for nearfield listeningLike most high-quality two-way monitors, the 130mm woofer and 25mm tweeter work in a bi-amplified fashion: Each speaker has its own power amplifier and is powered by an active crossoverThe highlight of the Neumann KH 120 A is its sound: The monitor reproduces signals without distortion, transients are reproduced precisely, and the spatial imaging is excellent• Consists of: 5,25" Woofer, 1" Tweeter• Frequency range: 52 Hz - 21 kHz (+/- 3 dB)• Peak SPL: 112.2 dB• Power: 50 W Woofer and 50 W Tweeter• 4-Position bass, low-mid and treble acoustical controls• Separate woofer and tweeter electronic peak limiters and thermal-protection circuitry• Input gain and output level controls• Input: Balanced XLR• Magnetically shielded• Dimensions: 277 x 182 x 220 mm• Weight: 6,2 kg