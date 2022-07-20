תפריט
למכירה זוג מוניטורים Neumann KH-120

#153794 בידי: יואבעודכן: 00:34, 20/07/2022

למכירה

.The Neumann KH 120 A is a compact, active two-way bass reflex studio monitor designed for nearfield listening
Like most high-quality two-way monitors, the 130mm woofer and 25mm tweeter work in a bi-amplified fashion: Each speaker has its own power amplifier and is powered by an active crossover
The highlight of the Neumann KH 120 A is its sound: The monitor reproduces signals without distortion, transients are reproduced precisely, and the spatial imaging is excellent
• Consists of: 5,25" Woofer, 1" Tweeter
• Frequency range: 52 Hz - 21 kHz (+/- 3 dB)
• Peak SPL: 112.2 dB
• Power: 50 W Woofer and 50 W Tweeter
• 4-Position bass, low-mid and treble acoustical controls
• Separate woofer and tweeter electronic peak limiters and thermal-protection circuitry
• Input gain and output level controls
• Input: Balanced XLR
• Magnetically shielded
• Dimensions: 277 x 182 x 220 mm
• Weight: 6,2 kg
מחיר: 5200
מצב: מצויין

פרטים

אופן תשלום מקובל: מזומן

אזור בארץ: תל אביב וגוש דן

קשר

איש קשר: יואב

טלפון: הקלק כאן לתצוגת הטלפון 0547-637-433    טל נוסף:

שלח מענה לבעל המודעה

כתובת: , תל אביב

