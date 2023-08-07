הבזאר - הלוח של אקט מוסיקלי
The Gauge ECM-87אין דירוג
#154377 עודכן: 01:05, 07/08/2023
The Gauge ECM-87
מיקרופון איכותי שנשמע מעולה תוצרת ארצות הברית + מדמה מיקרופונים נחשבים באופן מרשים.
סוני, נוימן, akg ועוד.
סגור בקופסה המקורית וכולל שוק מאונט.
The Gauge ECM-87 Virtual Mic Locker Kit combines the power of the ECM-87 microphone and the versatility of the Virtual Mic Locker software giving you the most accurate and responsive microphone enhancement system ever created.
The Gauge ECM-87 Microphone is a large diaphragm, cardioid condenser microphone that is ideal for recording the voice, acoustic guitar, drums & all acoustic instruments. Its clear, full sound & smooth presence peak make it the perfect choice for all studio and broadcast applications.
Virtual Mic Locker Software
Quickly and easily enhance the sound of the Gauge ECM-87 by adding the tone and character of the world's most iconic and desirable microphones, with stunning results. Developed by Dr. Chandler Bridges with Final Mix Software and a team of researchers, these response curves are unbelievably accurate and faithful. The software is incredibly simple and easy to use. Just insert it on an audio track, select a classic microphone and adjust the slider to your taste. It really is that easy!
Gauge ECM-87 Microphone Specifications
Frequency Response: 20-20kHz
Sensitivity: 12.5mv/Pa (94db SPL @ 1kHz)
Impedance: 200 Ohms
Equivalent Noise Level: 17 dB (A weighted IEC 651)
Max SPL: 128db (0.5% @ 1kHz)
Power Requirement: 48v
Capsule diameter: 1.07"" (27.18mm)
Membrane Thickness: 6 MICRONS
Type: Externally Biased True Condenser
Polar Pattern: Cardioid
Supply Voltage: +48v Phantom Power
0543322211
מידע נוסף: [ קישור ]
מחיר: 700
מצב: חדש!
איש קשר: אוהד
טלפון: הקלק כאן לתצוגת הטלפון 0543-322-211 טל נוסף:
