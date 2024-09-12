תפריט
::::: מידע ::::

Moog Minitaur - Bass synthesizer

#154855 בידי: ms jey עודכן: 16:16, 12/09/2024
Moog Minitaur - Bass synthesizer
למכירה

Monophonic Bass Synthesizer
Each function has its own control element
Two VCOs with sawtooth waves (exactly the original Taurus respectively) and additional square waves
Mixer for VCO signals
Moog Ladder Filter delivers authentic Taurus1 and Taurus 3 sounds
Two ADSR envelope generators in the Minimoog-Style
LFO controls VCO and VCF - MIDI clock sync
Minitaur's sound generator can be fully controlled via MIDI
USB port and a MIDI-DIN plug
Analogue control inputs for pitch
Filter volume and gate - allow control through pedals and control voltages (everything from Moogerfooger to modular synthesizer)
Audio input for processing external audio signals through filter and mixer section
מחיר: 2000
מצב: חדש !!!!

פרטים

אופן תשלום מקובל: לא צוין

אזור בארץ:

קשר

איש קשר: Jey

טלפון: הקלק כאן לתצוגת הטלפון 95-476-74689    טל נוסף:

שלח מענה לבעל המודעה

כתובת:

