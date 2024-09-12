#154855 בידי: ms jey עודכן: 16:16, 12/09/2024צפו: 8 חדש

למכירה

Monophonic Bass SynthesizerEach function has its own control elementTwo VCOs with sawtooth waves (exactly the original Taurus respectively) and additional square wavesMixer for VCO signalsMoog Ladder Filter delivers authentic Taurus1 and Taurus 3 soundsTwo ADSR envelope generators in the Minimoog-StyleLFO controls VCO and VCF - MIDI clock syncMinitaur's sound generator can be fully controlled via MIDIUSB port and a MIDI-DIN plugAnalogue control inputs for pitchFilter volume and gate - allow control through pedals and control voltages (everything from Moogerfooger to modular synthesizer)Audio input for processing external audio signals through filter and mixer section