#155050 בידי: ilreuven עודכן: 22:51, 24/03/2025צפו: 7 חדש

למכירה

• Four analogue inputs: two natural-sounding Scarlett mic preamps with plenty of even gain; two newly-designed instrument inputs, designed to handle seriously hot guitar pick-ups• Class-leading conversion and sample rates up to 192kHz / 24 bit• Super-low latency for using your plug-ins in real time without the need for DSP (measured at 2.74ms, working at 96kHz with a 32 samples buffer)• Four 1/4-inch balanced jack outputs; one headphones output with gain control; MIDI I/O; S/PDIF in and out for connecting to other digital devices