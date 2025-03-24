הבזאר - הלוח של אקט מוסיקלי
3 מתעניינים במודעה זו כעת
::::: מידע ::::
פדאל Delay - TC Electronic Flashback 2אין דירוג
#155051 בידי: ilreuvenעודכן: 22:54, 24/03/2025צפו: 7 חדש
הגדל תמונה
למכירה
קישור
• 3 dedicated TonePrint slots for storing signature effects
• 8 exceptional delays including hyper-realistic tape warble and self-oscillation
• MASH footswitch gives you powerful effect-specific mix, modulation or feedback control
• Stereo input doubles as tap tempo input for controlling delay time with external pedal
• Design your own customized delay effects from scratch with free TonePrint Editor for PC, Mac and iPad
• 3 delay subdivisions with quarter note, dotted eighth note and combination selections
• True bypass allows for optimum clarity and zero high-end loss when the pedal is off
• Analog-Dry-Through maintains total integrity of analog dry signal path even when delay effect is engaged
מחיר: 400
מצב: כחדש
מצב: כחדש
פרטים
אופן תשלום מקובל: לא צוין
אזור בארץ:
קשר
איש קשר: עמנואל
טלפון: הקלק כאן לתצוגת הטלפון 0549-475-094 טל נוסף:
שלח מענה לבעל המודעה
כתובת:
שלח לחבר סמן מודעה דווח בעיה
תגובות וחוות דעת דירוג ממוצע: אין דירוג
לסימון ושמירה של מודעה לחץ על הכפתור המתאים
מודעות שמורות ניתן לראות בעמוד האישי
ניתן לדפדף בין העמודים באמצעות מקשי החיצים במקלדת (בדפדפן נתמך)
הקלקה על כינוי בעל המודעה תציג את כל מודעותיו
בעל מודעה יראה לחצנים נוספים בתחתית המודעה שלו
מודעות שמורות ניתן לראות בעמוד האישי
ניתן לדפדף בין העמודים באמצעות מקשי החיצים במקלדת (בדפדפן נתמך)
הקלקה על כינוי בעל המודעה תציג את כל מודעותיו
בעל מודעה יראה לחצנים נוספים בתחתית המודעה שלו
עוד...