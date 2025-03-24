תפריט
מידע

פדאל Delay - TC Electronic Flashback 2

עודכן: 22:54, 24/03/2025
פדאל Delay - TC Electronic Flashback 2
למכירה

• 3 dedicated TonePrint slots for storing signature effects
• 8 exceptional delays including hyper-realistic tape warble and self-oscillation
• MASH footswitch gives you powerful effect-specific mix, modulation or feedback control
• Stereo input doubles as tap tempo input for controlling delay time with external pedal
• Design your own customized delay effects from scratch with free TonePrint Editor for PC, Mac and iPad
• 3 delay subdivisions with quarter note, dotted eighth note and combination selections
• True bypass allows for optimum clarity and zero high-end loss when the pedal is off
• Analog-Dry-Through maintains total integrity of analog dry signal path even when delay effect is engaged

מחיר: 400
מצב: כחדש

אופן תשלום מקובל: לא צוין

אזור בארץ:

איש קשר: עמנואל

טלפון: הקלק כאן לתצוגת הטלפון 0549-475-094    טל נוסף:

כתובת:

