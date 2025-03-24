#155052 בידי: ilreuven עודכן: 22:56, 24/03/2025צפו: 7 חדש

Hardware SpecificationsDimensions : 284mm x 171mm x 17 mm – Net weight : 1 Kg – Gross weight : 1,5 Kg8 velocity and pressure sensitive pads3 user assignable encodersTouch sensitive XY padUser mapable MIDI controller mode.Kensington LockNeoprene slipcaseUSB Bus-PoweredSoftware SpecificationsPristine quality sound engines including : TAE® analog synthesis, physical modelling, and multi-layered samples provided by our top-tier development partners.1900+ instruments / 180+ kits:Vintage drum machines : analog emulations of the TR-808, TR-909, TR-606, Simmons SDS-V, and Eprom based Linn Drum, Drumtraks, DMX, Drumulator and more*.10 new emulations from « Spark Vintage Drum Machines »: CR-78, Mini Pops 7, Ace Tone FR-2L, Yamaha MR 10, Maestro Rhythm King MRK2, Boss DR-55, E-mu-SP-12, Roland DR-727, Roland R-8, Casio VL-Tone and SK-1.Electronic kits covering the most popular modern music styles : EDM, Dubstep, Hip Hop, RnB, Pop… as well as experimental possibilities thanks to our physical modelling engine.Acoustic drum kits mixing physical modelling and samples for high audio realism.16 key – 64 step sequencer.8 velocity & pressure sensitive pads.41 switchesTouch sensitive FX pad with repeat, tape, reverse, strobe, pan, mix, bit crusher, 3 mode filter and roller.Advanced loop mode with divide and move functions.Real-time automation on all parameters.16 track mixer with 14 high quality effects : multiband compressor, bit crusher, multiband EQ, chorus, delay, reverb, distortion, phaser, plate reverb, destroyer, flanger, space pan, limiter, sub generator.16-tuning mode available from pads and steps.New Oberheim Filter.Choke groups to naturally mute instruments.MIDI clock output to synchronize your hardware instruments.Easy MIDI and automation drag & drop export to your DAW.Shuffle and shift modes to humanize grooves.High precision rotary encoders.Aluminum enclosure.