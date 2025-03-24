הבזאר - הלוח של אקט מוסיקלי
מכונת תופים Arturia Spark LEאין דירוג
#155052 בידי: ilreuven עודכן: 22:56, 24/03/2025
למכירה
Hardware Specifications
Dimensions : 284mm x 171mm x 17 mm – Net weight : 1 Kg – Gross weight : 1,5 Kg
8 velocity and pressure sensitive pads
3 user assignable encoders
Touch sensitive XY pad
User mapable MIDI controller mode.
Kensington Lock
Neoprene slipcase
USB Bus-Powered
Software Specifications
Pristine quality sound engines including : TAE® analog synthesis, physical modelling, and multi-layered samples provided by our top-tier development partners.
1900+ instruments / 180+ kits:
Vintage drum machines : analog emulations of the TR-808, TR-909, TR-606, Simmons SDS-V, and Eprom based Linn Drum, Drumtraks, DMX, Drumulator and more*.
10 new emulations from « Spark Vintage Drum Machines »: CR-78, Mini Pops 7, Ace Tone FR-2L, Yamaha MR 10, Maestro Rhythm King MRK2, Boss DR-55, E-mu-SP-12, Roland DR-727, Roland R-8, Casio VL-Tone and SK-1.
Electronic kits covering the most popular modern music styles : EDM, Dubstep, Hip Hop, RnB, Pop… as well as experimental possibilities thanks to our physical modelling engine.
Acoustic drum kits mixing physical modelling and samples for high audio realism.
16 key – 64 step sequencer.
8 velocity & pressure sensitive pads.
41 switches
Touch sensitive FX pad with repeat, tape, reverse, strobe, pan, mix, bit crusher, 3 mode filter and roller.
Advanced loop mode with divide and move functions.
Real-time automation on all parameters.
16 track mixer with 14 high quality effects : multiband compressor, bit crusher, multiband EQ, chorus, delay, reverb, distortion, phaser, plate reverb, destroyer, flanger, space pan, limiter, sub generator.
16-tuning mode available from pads and steps.
New Oberheim Filter.
Choke groups to naturally mute instruments.
MIDI clock output to synchronize your hardware instruments.
Easy MIDI and automation drag & drop export to your DAW.
Shuffle and shift modes to humanize grooves.
High precision rotary encoders.
Aluminum enclosure.
מחיר: 700
מצב: כחדש
מצב: כחדש
איש קשר: עמנואל
טלפון: הקלק כאן לתצוגת הטלפון 0549-475-094 טל נוסף:
