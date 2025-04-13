הבזאר - הלוח של אקט מוסיקלי
1 מתעניין במודעה זו כעת
::::: מידע ::::
(Subwoofer) PreSonus Eris Sub8אין דירוג
#155073 בידי: ilreuvenעודכן: 18:13, 13/04/2025צפו: 8 חדש
הגדל תמונה
למכירה
8-inch, front-firing, paper-composite low-frequency transducer with high-elastisity rubber surround
Class AB amplifier: 100W peak (50W RMS) power
Input gain control (-30 dB to +6 dB, continuously variable)
Continuously variable lowpass filter (50 Hz to 130 Hz)
Defeatable highpass filter removes frequency content below 80 Hz from the full-range signal sent from the Eris Sub8 outputs to the main speakers
Left and right, balanced ¼-inch TRS and unbalanced RCA main inputs
Left and right balanced ¼-inch TRS and unbalanced RCA pass-through outputs for connecting satellite speakers
Polarity invert switch
Protection: RF interference, Output-current limiting, Over-temperature, Turn-on/off transient, Subsonic filter, External mains fuse
Technical Specifications
Inputs
2- Balanced ¼” TRS
2- Unbalanced RCA
Outputs
2- Balanced ¼” TRS (full range with 80 Hz HPF option)
2- Unbalanced RCA (full range with 80 Hz HPF option)
Performance
Frequency Response 30 Hz – 200 Hz
Low Pass Filter Frequency 50 – 130 Hz (variable)
Signal-to-Noise Ratio >95 dB (A weighted)
THD 0.05%
Amplifier Power 100W peak, 50W RMS
Power Consumption 100W
Amplifier Type Class AB
Peak SPL at 1m 113 dB
Woofer 8” paper-composite with high-elasticity rubber surround, front-firing
Acoustic Port Front-firing bass reflex
User Controls
Input Gain Range -30 to +6 dB
Polarity Switch 0° or 180°
Low Pass Filter Control 50 Hz to 130 Hz
High Pass Filter Switch On/Off
Protection
RF interference
Output-current limiting
Over-temperature
Turn-on/off transient
Subsonic filter
External mains fuse
Power
100-120V ~50/60 Hz or 220-240V ~50/60 Hz
Cabinet
Vinyl-laminated MDF
Physical
Width 9.8” (250 mm)
Depth 12.75” (324 mm)
Height 11.6” (295 mm)
Weight 16.3 lbs (7.4 kg)
מחיר: 700
מצב: כחדש
מצב: כחדש
פרטים
אופן תשלום מקובל: לא צוין
אזור בארץ:
קשר
איש קשר: עמנואל
טלפון: הקלק כאן לתצוגת הטלפון 0549-475-094 טל נוסף:
שלח מענה לבעל המודעה
כתובת:
שלח לחבר סמן מודעה דווח בעיה
תגובות וחוות דעת דירוג ממוצע: אין דירוג
לסימון ושמירה של מודעה לחץ על הכפתור המתאים
מודעות שמורות ניתן לראות בעמוד האישי
ניתן לדפדף בין העמודים באמצעות מקשי החיצים במקלדת (בדפדפן נתמך)
הקלקה על כינוי בעל המודעה תציג את כל מודעותיו
בעל מודעה יראה לחצנים נוספים בתחתית המודעה שלו
מודעות שמורות ניתן לראות בעמוד האישי
ניתן לדפדף בין העמודים באמצעות מקשי החיצים במקלדת (בדפדפן נתמך)
הקלקה על כינוי בעל המודעה תציג את כל מודעותיו
בעל מודעה יראה לחצנים נוספים בתחתית המודעה שלו
עוד...