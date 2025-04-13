תפריט
::::: מידע ::::

(Subwoofer) PreSonus Eris Sub8

#155073 בידי: ilreuvenעודכן: 18:13, 13/04/2025
(Subwoofer) PreSonus Eris Sub8
למכירה

8-inch, front-firing, paper-composite low-frequency transducer with high-elastisity rubber surround
Class AB amplifier: 100W peak (50W RMS) power
Input gain control (-30 dB to +6 dB, continuously variable)
Continuously variable lowpass filter (50 Hz to 130 Hz)
Defeatable highpass filter removes frequency content below 80 Hz from the full-range signal sent from the Eris Sub8 outputs to the main speakers
Left and right, balanced ¼-inch TRS and unbalanced RCA main inputs
Left and right balanced ¼-inch TRS and unbalanced RCA pass-through outputs for connecting satellite speakers
Polarity invert switch
Protection: RF interference, Output-current limiting, Over-temperature, Turn-on/off transient, Subsonic filter, External mains fuse
Technical Specifications
Inputs
2- Balanced ¼” TRS
2- Unbalanced RCA
Outputs
2- Balanced ¼” TRS (full range with 80 Hz HPF option)
2- Unbalanced RCA (full range with 80 Hz HPF option)
Performance
Frequency Response 30 Hz – 200 Hz
Low Pass Filter Frequency 50 – 130 Hz (variable)
Signal-to-Noise Ratio >95 dB (A weighted)
THD 0.05%
Amplifier Power 100W peak, 50W RMS
Power Consumption 100W
Amplifier Type Class AB
Peak SPL at 1m 113 dB
Woofer 8” paper-composite with high-elasticity rubber surround, front-firing
Acoustic Port Front-firing bass reflex
User Controls
Input Gain Range -30 to +6 dB
Polarity Switch 0° or 180°
Low Pass Filter Control 50 Hz to 130 Hz
High Pass Filter Switch On/Off
Protection
RF interference
Output-current limiting
Over-temperature
Turn-on/off transient
Subsonic filter
External mains fuse
Power
100-120V ~50/60 Hz or 220-240V ~50/60 Hz
Cabinet
Vinyl-laminated MDF
Physical
Width 9.8” (250 mm)
Depth 12.75” (324 mm)
Height 11.6” (295 mm)
Weight 16.3 lbs (7.4 kg)
מחיר: 700
מצב: כחדש

פרטים

אופן תשלום מקובל: לא צוין

אזור בארץ:

קשר

איש קשר: עמנואל

טלפון: הקלק כאן לתצוגת הטלפון 0549-475-094    טל נוסף:

שלח מענה לבעל המודעה

כתובת:

