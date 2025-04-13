#155073 בידי: ilreuven עודכן: 18:13, 13/04/2025צפו: 8 חדש

8-inch, front-firing, paper-composite low-frequency transducer with high-elastisity rubber surroundClass AB amplifier: 100W peak (50W RMS) powerInput gain control (-30 dB to +6 dB, continuously variable)Continuously variable lowpass filter (50 Hz to 130 Hz)Defeatable highpass filter removes frequency content below 80 Hz from the full-range signal sent from the Eris Sub8 outputs to the main speakersLeft and right, balanced ¼-inch TRS and unbalanced RCA main inputsLeft and right balanced ¼-inch TRS and unbalanced RCA pass-through outputs for connecting satellite speakersPolarity invert switchProtection: RF interference, Output-current limiting, Over-temperature, Turn-on/off transient, Subsonic filter, External mains fuseTechnical SpecificationsInputs2- Balanced ¼” TRS2- Unbalanced RCAOutputs2- Balanced ¼” TRS (full range with 80 Hz HPF option)2- Unbalanced RCA (full range with 80 Hz HPF option)PerformanceFrequency Response 30 Hz – 200 HzLow Pass Filter Frequency 50 – 130 Hz (variable)Signal-to-Noise Ratio >95 dB (A weighted)THD 0.05%Amplifier Power 100W peak, 50W RMSPower Consumption 100WAmplifier Type Class ABPeak SPL at 1m 113 dBWoofer 8” paper-composite with high-elasticity rubber surround, front-firingAcoustic Port Front-firing bass reflexUser ControlsInput Gain Range -30 to +6 dBPolarity Switch 0° or 180°Low Pass Filter Control 50 Hz to 130 HzHigh Pass Filter Switch On/OffProtectionRF interferenceOutput-current limitingOver-temperatureTurn-on/off transientSubsonic filterExternal mains fusePower100-120V ~50/60 Hz or 220-240V ~50/60 HzCabinetVinyl-laminated MDFPhysicalWidth 9.8” (250 mm)Depth 12.75” (324 mm)Height 11.6” (295 mm)Weight 16.3 lbs (7.4 kg)