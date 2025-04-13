#155074 בידי: ilreuven עודכן: 18:13, 13/04/2025צפו: 6 חדש

SYSTEM SPECIFICATIONS• Lower cut-off frequency, –3 dB: ≤ 68 Hz• Upper cut-off frequency, –3 dB: ≥ 20 kHz• Free field frequency response of system: 70 Hz – 18 kHz (± 2.5 dB)• Maximum short term sine wave acoustic output on axis in half space, averaged from 100 Hz to 3 kHz:o @ 1 m: ≥ 100 dB SPLo @ 0.5 m: ≥ 106 dB SPL• Maximum long term RMS acoustic output in same conditions with IEC weighted noise (limited by driver unit protection circuit):o @ 1 m: ≥ 98 dB SPLo @ 0.5 m: ≥ 104 dB SPL• Maximum peak acoustic output per pair on top of console, @ 1 m from the engineer with music material: ≥ 110 dB• Self generated noise level in free field @ 1m on axis: ≤ 10 dB (A-weighted)• Harmonic distortion at 85 dB SPL @ 1m on axis:o Freq: 75…150 Hz < 3%o 150 Hz < 1%• Drivers:o Bass: 130 mm (5”) coneo Treble: 19 mm (¾”) metal domeo Both drivers are magnetically shielded• Weight: 5.7 kg (12.5 lb)• Dimensions:o Height: 247 mm (9¾”)o Width: 151 mm (5⅞”)o Depth: 191 mm (7½”)________________________________________CROSSOVER SECTION• Inputs:o Input 1: XLR female, balanced 10 kOhmo Input 2: ¼” Jack socket, balanced 10 kOhm• Input level for 100 dB SPL output at 1 m: -6 dBu at volume control max• Volume control range: -65 dB relative to max output• Subsonic filter below 68 Hz: 18 dB/octave• 1091A/7050A Subwoofer output (input 2) at 100dB SPL: -23 dBu into 33kOhm load• Ultrasonic filter above 25 kHz: 12 dB/octave• Crossover frequency, Bass/Treble: 3.3 kHz• Crossover acoustical slopes: 24–32 dB/octave• Treble tilt control operating range: 0 to –2 dB @ 15 kHz• Bass roll-off control operating in a –6 dB step @ 85 Hz(to be used in conjunction with 1091A or 7050A subwoofer)• Bass tilt control operating range in –2 dB steps: 0 to –6 dB @ 150 Hz• The ‘CAL’ position is with all tone controls set to ‘off’ and the input sensitivity control to maximum (fully clockwise).________________________________________AMPLIFIER SECTION• Bass amplifier output power with an 8 Ohm load: 40 W• Treble amplifier output power with an 8 Ohm load: 40 W• Long term...