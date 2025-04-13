הבזאר - הלוח של אקט מוסיקלי
GENELEC 1029A Studio Monitorאין דירוג
#155074 בידי: ilreuvenעודכן: 18:13, 13/04/2025צפו: 6 חדש
למכירה
SYSTEM SPECIFICATIONS
• Lower cut-off frequency, –3 dB: ≤ 68 Hz
• Upper cut-off frequency, –3 dB: ≥ 20 kHz
• Free field frequency response of system: 70 Hz – 18 kHz (± 2.5 dB)
• Maximum short term sine wave acoustic output on axis in half space, averaged from 100 Hz to 3 kHz:
o @ 1 m: ≥ 100 dB SPL
o @ 0.5 m: ≥ 106 dB SPL
• Maximum long term RMS acoustic output in same conditions with IEC weighted noise (limited by driver unit protection circuit):
o @ 1 m: ≥ 98 dB SPL
o @ 0.5 m: ≥ 104 dB SPL
• Maximum peak acoustic output per pair on top of console, @ 1 m from the engineer with music material: ≥ 110 dB
• Self generated noise level in free field @ 1m on axis: ≤ 10 dB (A-weighted)
• Harmonic distortion at 85 dB SPL @ 1m on axis:
o Freq: 75…150 Hz < 3%
o 150 Hz < 1%
• Drivers:
o Bass: 130 mm (5”) cone
o Treble: 19 mm (¾”) metal dome
o Both drivers are magnetically shielded
• Weight: 5.7 kg (12.5 lb)
• Dimensions:
o Height: 247 mm (9¾”)
o Width: 151 mm (5⅞”)
o Depth: 191 mm (7½”)
________________________________________
CROSSOVER SECTION
• Inputs:
o Input 1: XLR female, balanced 10 kOhm
o Input 2: ¼” Jack socket, balanced 10 kOhm
• Input level for 100 dB SPL output at 1 m: -6 dBu at volume control max
• Volume control range: -65 dB relative to max output
• Subsonic filter below 68 Hz: 18 dB/octave
• 1091A/7050A Subwoofer output (input 2) at 100dB SPL: -23 dBu into 33kOhm load
• Ultrasonic filter above 25 kHz: 12 dB/octave
• Crossover frequency, Bass/Treble: 3.3 kHz
• Crossover acoustical slopes: 24–32 dB/octave
• Treble tilt control operating range: 0 to –2 dB @ 15 kHz
• Bass roll-off control operating in a –6 dB step @ 85 Hz
(to be used in conjunction with 1091A or 7050A subwoofer)
• Bass tilt control operating range in –2 dB steps: 0 to –6 dB @ 150 Hz
• The ‘CAL’ position is with all tone controls set to ‘off’ and the input sensitivity control to maximum (fully clockwise).
________________________________________
AMPLIFIER SECTION
• Bass amplifier output power with an 8 Ohm load: 40 W
• Treble amplifier output power with an 8 Ohm load: 40 W
• Long term...
מחיר: 2900
מצב: כחדש
מצב: כחדש
אופן תשלום מקובל: לא צוין
אזור בארץ:
קשר
איש קשר: עמנואל
טלפון: הקלק כאן לתצוגת הטלפון 0549-475-094 טל נוסף:
כתובת:
עוד...