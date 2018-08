ה-Tracktion 7 - תוכנת האולפן המקצועית כעת בחינם!

מאת: ACT@R-M ::: ::: נושא:

לא גרסת לייט ולא נעליים. תוכנה מקצועית מלאה למק, פיסי ולינוקס

THE WORLD'S BEST, FULLY FEATURED, COMPLETELY UNLIMITED FREE DAW FOR ALL MUSIC CREATORS



This is no ‘Lite’ version, we do not impose track limits, plugin limitations or other such constraints commonly found in other low cost offerings. Why? – we think you will enjoy using the app so much, you will discover the value in investing in our latest versions and the expanded features we are voraciously adding. Innovation and creativity is what drives us – join the ride today and download T7 for Mac, Windows, or Linux operating systems.



PERFECT APP TO START RECORDING YOUR MUSIC

Like all Tracktion DAW applications, T7 features an intuitive, single-screen interface. Input, waveform and mixer – including EQ, level, pan and plugins – are laid out from left-to-right. Simply drag-and-drop additional features and automation on any track as needed. Unlimited numbers of audio and MIDI tracks, combined with a professional feature set, allow you to compose, record, edit, mix and share your music with ease. Modest CPU requirements make T7 ideal for use on nearly any Mac, Windows or Linux computer.