סאונד 360 מעלות עם המקליט H3-VR החדש מ- Zoom

4 built-in mics arranged in an Ambisonic array

Single-knob gain control of all input levels

Three recording modes: Ambisonics, Stereo Binaural or Standard Stereo

Record up to 24bit/96kHz

Wireless iOS remote control available through the BTA-1 Bluetooth adapter

Zoom PC/Mac post-production software to play, change a direction, and convert

