אירוייזיון 2019 - מגן דוד ותאורה שלא הייתה כמותה

276 units of Movinghead Spot/Beam ClayPaky Scenius Unico (or equivalent).

260 units of Movinghead Wash ClayPaky SharpyPLUS (or equivalent).

150 units of Movinghead Ayrton Mistral (or equivalent).

140 units of LED Strobe GLP JDC-1 (or equivalent).

130 units of Movinghead Ayrton Khamsin (or equivalent).

130 units of Movinghead Wash ClayPaky Sharpy Wash (or equivalent).

120 units of Movinghead Profile ClayPaky Axcor 900 Profile (or equivalent).

100 units of LED Wash SGM P10 (or equivalent).

100 units of Movinghead Profile ClayPaky Scenius Profile (or equivalent).

80 units of LED Movinghead Ayrton Minipanel FX (or equivalent).

60 units of LED Movinghead Ayrton DreamPanel Twin (or equivalent).

60 units of Movinghead Wash Robe BMFL Washbeam (or equivalent).

48 units of Movinghead Wash ClayPaky Hepikos (or equivalent).

24 units of Movinghead VariLite VL 6000 Beam (or equivalent).

100 units of LASER BAR 10 POINT RED (we assume those are generic laser bars).