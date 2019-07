שוברים שוק - מגבר אוזניות קומפקטי ונייד

xDuoo XD-05 32bit/384KHz DSD256 OLED DSD DAC + Opamp V5i-D Portable Audio Headphone Amplifier

Versatile Combination DAC/Amp

Equipped with a number of connections for pairing with all your favorite devices, the XDuoo XD-05 portable DAC and headphone amp is incredibly versatile for its size. Use the auxiliary input to plug in your digital audio player, the auxiliary output to send the signal out to speakers, the USB input to connect your computer, and the micro-USB port to charge up when you need to. The XD-05 supports PCM signals up to 32 bit/384 kHz and native DSD decoding up to DSD256, with seven different DAC filter settings so you never get bored.

Specs

XDuoo

Enclosure: Anodized, sandblasted aluminum alloy

Screen: 0.9 in (2.3 cm) OLED display

Audio processors: CirrusLogic CS8422, XMOS XS1-U8A-64

DAC coder: AKM AK4490

Low-pass filter and OPA voltage amp

Current amps: Dual BUF634 (left and right)

Supported sampling rate, USB in, PCM: 16 – 32 bit / 44.1 – 384 kHz

Supported sampling rate, USB in, DSD: DSD 64 – 256 (1 bit / 2.8 – 11.2 M)

Supported sampling rate, USB in, DXD: 24 – 32 bit / 352.8 – 384 kHz

Supported sampling rate, optical/coaxial in, PCM: 16 – 24 bit / 44.1 – 192 kHz

4 PCM digital filters: Sharp roll-off, slow roll-of, short delay sharp roll-off, short delay slow roll-off

3 DSD digital filters: Reserved cutoff, 50K cutoff, 150K cutoff

Gain settings: Low, mid, high (+6, +9, +15 dB)

Bass boost: 0 / +6 dB

Output power: 500 mW (32 ohm load)

Suitable headphone impedance: 8 – 300 ohm

THD + N: 0.0025% (at kHz)

Signal-to-noise ratio: 112 dB

Supported OS: Windows 7, 8, Vista, XP; Mac OS X: iOS; Android with OTG

Battery: Built-in 3.7 V / 4000 mAh rechargeable lithium-polymer battery

Battery life: > 11 hrs (USB in), > 15 hrs (SPDIF in), > 23 hrs (aux in)

Charge time: 5 hrs (quick charge with charger), 11 hrs (slow charge with computer)

Dimensions: 5.5 x 3 x 1 in (14 x 7.5 x 2.3 cm)

Weight: 9.5 oz (270 g)