שוברים שוק - מד מרחק לייזר

בגודל כף יד - מד טווח מרחק לייזר דיגיטלי חכם, עד 40 מטר

 

קישור לעמוד המוצר

Information:
This accurate distance meter can be used for home, architecture, industry, house, warehouses, etc. It's powered by energy-saving and eco-friendly lithium battery, which allows you to measure distance for 2000 times when fully charged. The measuring device offers you 3 different units, including meter, inch and foot, you can choose the perferable unit for quick measuring.

Features:
Material: ABS
Measuring range: about 0.16ft/0.05m-131ft/40m
Measuring accuracy: about ±2mm/±0.08in
Measuring modes: area/ volume/ Pythagorean theorem/ continuous measurement
Measuring unit: m/foot/inch (No need to change units every time, it will keep your last Settings.)
Parameters:
Self-calibration: yes
Battery: 200mAh lithium battery, it allows to measure distance for 2000 times, and takes only half an hour to charge.
Buzzing indicating: yes
Storage temperature: -25°C-60°C
Working temperature: 0°C-40°C
Water resistance: IP54 waterproof
Size (approx.): length 3.9''/10cm; width 1.3''/3.2cm; height 0.5''/1.3cm
Net weight (approx.): 1.1oz/30g
Color: black

List:
1*Distance meter; 1* User manual (English/ French/ German/ Italian/ Spanish)

Notice:
* It is recommended for indoor use.
* The actual color may vary slightly from the online image due to monitor color settings.
* Please allow slight measurement deviation for the data.
 

 

קישור ישיר לכתבה זו :: המלץ בגוגל :: שתף בפייסבוק

מהפורומים
  • DIY, אלקטרוניקה וחיווט
    RE: שלט לרמקול לזלי
    Smilan: הייתי קצת עסוק בעניינים אחרים אבל בסוף בניתי את השלט ללזלי עם שני ממסרים HFD2/005-M-L2, אחד ממתג ON / OFF למתח 120V והשני ממתג את לשרשור המלא אחרון
  • קידום עצמי
    RE: יום חמישי 25.07 - 20 שנה לאברהמס פמילי במועדון ״האזור״
    kimchy: 20 שנה? רק על זה כל הכבוד! :clap: לשרשור המלא אחרון
  • Cakewalk, Performer ואחרות
    RE: מבקש תשובה לגבי מלודיין סטודיו 3
    acidhead: - אתה יכול לנסות לפתוח את שתיהן כפלאג-אינים בתוכנה אחרת (כמו קיובייס) - אתה יכול לעבוד עם אחת מהתוכנות באסיו והשניה עם דרייבר לשרשור המלא אחרון
  • פלגינים חינמיים מומלצים
    RE: סדרת Airwindows - מעבדים מסוג אחר [עדכון אחרון : 23-07-2019]
    DrDataMiner: כמעט חצי שנה עברה מהעדכון האחרון וג'ונסון ממשיך להטיל עלינו ניסויים שהוא עושה בממלכת עיבוד האודיו שלו ומעבדת ה-DSP הלא שגרתי. אז לשרשור המלא אחרון
