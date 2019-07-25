שוברים שוק - מד מרחק לייזר
בגודל כף יד - מד טווח מרחק לייזר דיגיטלי חכם, עד 40 מטר
Laser Rangefinder Pen Digital Laser Distance Meter Range Finder Diastimeter Distance Indirect Measurement By Pythagorean Theorem
Want to own a pocket-size professional laser distance meter with higher precision? Try this super mini Laser Distance Meter.
It can measure the distance, area and volume. It also can be used for indirect measurement by Pythagorean theorem.
Simple in operation, accurate in measurement, super mini size for your palm, super light weight for easy carry.
This USB rechargeable laser range finder, as a superior measuring tool can be widely used in construction and industries, especially in large areas such as rooms, apartments, buildings, real estates, factories, warehouses, etc.
Features:
Higher Accuracy: Indicator for measuring datum mark/battery level/buzzer indicate/signal strength. Quick measurement of distance, area and volume with easy operation, 35m measuring range and high accuracy: ±3mm.
Better Operation: Handy and compact design provides great handheld operation experience, LCD display with backlight for easy and clear readings. Easy targeting with bright laser pointer.
Multiple Measurement Modes: Distance/area/volume/single/Max&Min/continuous measurement and 3 kinds of indirect measurement by Pythagorean theorem. Come with a hand strap and handheld design, convenient for carrying.
Various Settings: 3 measurement units: m/in/ft, buzzer indicator, manual power off/45s automatic shutdown without operation and 15s laser auto shut-down function. Super mini pocket size for portable experience.
Wide Applications: Can be used in construction and industries, especially in large areas such as rooms, apartments, buildings, real estates, factories, warehouses, etc.
Specifications:
Color: White
Material: ABS
Measuring Range: 0.03-35m
Measuring Time: 0.3-4s
Distance Unit: m/in/ft
Area Unit: m⊃2;/ft⊃2;
Volume Unit: m⊃3;/ft⊃3;
Accuracy: ±3mm
Laser Type: Class II, Laser Wavelength 620-670nm, <1mW
Single/Continuous Measurement: Yes
Area Measurement: Yes
Volume Measurement: Yes
Pythagorean Theorem Indirect Measurement: Yes
Max/Min Measurement Display: Yes
Buzzer Indicator: Yes
Benchmark: Front/Rear Reference
Battery Life: 3000 times for single measurement
Laser Lasting Time: 15s
Auto Power Off: 45s
Power Supply: 2 * 1.5V AAA Batteries (Not Included)
Operation Temperature: 0?40°C / 32?104°F
Storage Temperature: -20?60°C / -4?140°F
Item Size: 62 * 26 * 16mm / 2.4 * 1.0 * 0.6in
Item Weight: 23g / 0.8oz
Package Size: 15.6 * 5.6 * 3.2cm / 6.1 * 2.2 * 1.3in
Package Weight: 80g / 2.8oz
Package List:
1 * Laser Distance Meter
1 * Hand Strap
1 * Gift Box
1 * User Manual(English)
