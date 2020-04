תאורת לדים משתנה למסך הטלוויזיה, תואם ונשלט בית חכם, שיפור רב בצפייה בסרטים

Features:

- No need to connect it to Bluetooth or download apps.

- Support 16 colors looks like rainbow lights, 11 brightness levels.

- The LED strip lights are compatible for Alexa / Google Assistant.

- It can be powered by computer, USB adapter, power bank and more.

- Strip lights come with a controller, and you can turn the lights on / off, Control 8 lighting modes and restore operation.

- With a 4-pin LED connector, you can easily install the light strips on the TV, table, hall, kitchen, mirror or anywhere you want.

- LED strip lights change colour and sync with music. Depend on the genre of music, the lights colors will change to follow the rhythm or melody.

- With the smart life app, you can edit the color and speed of the music rhythm. You can choose the color you like.

- Set a timer to automatically turn on / off or customize and store colors and lighting modes to meet the environment you need or your mood.

- No hub required. Connect the strip light to WiFi (2.4GHz only), and then you can turn on / off the lights, set the color or brightness through "Smart life app" on your phone any time, anywhere.

Specifications:

3 dynamic modes: static, fade and flash

Package included:

1 x Remote control (including button battery)

4 x 0.5M 5050 light bars

1 x USB data cable

3 x Connecting lines

3 x Connectors